Nokia Smart TV First Look: 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD, Dolby Vision And JBL Audio For Rs 41,999 

Days after entering a strategic partnership with Motorola, Flipkart has tied up with Nokia – in a very similar way – to “develop, facilitate the manufacturing and distribution of Nokia branded Smart TVs, while managing the end-to-end go-to-market strategy.” The duo launched the first Nokia branded smart TV in India on Thursday with a 55-inch Ultra-HD panel, Android 9 Pie software, and JBL audio at a highly aggressive price of Rs 41,999. More options will be coming soon.

Before diving into the technical details, there are a few things that you must know. For starters, even though these Nokia branded smart TVs will come with, well Nokia branding, they won’t exactly be made or sold by Nokia. This is because the strategic partnership grants Flipkart the right to use the Nokia brand for smart TVs in India. This is “a global first for the Nokia brand in the TV category,” Flipkart says.

“The Nokia smart TV leverages Flipkart’s deep understanding of Indian consumers to offer a high-quality value-for-money product to India’s large and growing base of online shoppers.”

Lastly, these Nokia branded smart TVs will be made in India.

Nokia smart TV specs, features

Nokia’s smart TV is based on Google’s Android. More precisely, it runs Android 9 Pie software. This means there will be a dedicated Google Play Store inside the smart TV so users will be able to download and install apps and games on them. Nokia’s smart TV supports Netflix and Amazon Prime, in addition to YouTube and the likes. There’s no word if Nokia and Flipkart will be partnering with any content provider.

Moving on, Flipkart is kicking things off with just one model, which has a 4K ultra-HD resolution. The smart TV supports Dolby Vision and something called as intelligent dimming technology that’s said to work in real-time to offer “better contrast and deep black levels.”

Under the hood, the Nokia smart TV packs a quad-core processor paired with 2.25GB RAM and 16GB storage. For audio, the Nokia smart TV has 24Watt speakers tuned by JBL, something that will allow it to churn “deep bass tones, typically popular with Indian audiences.”

Nokia smart TV India price, availability

The first Nokia smart TV with 55-inch Ultra-HD panel has been launched in India at a price of Rs 41,999 and it will be available for buying from December 10. Flipkart will also provide a ‘Complete TV Protection’ for an extra Rs 999, which gives consumers “a coverage of three years against manufacturing defects and accidental damages, along with a guaranteed buyback value at the end of three years.”

(Photos by Saurabh Singh)

