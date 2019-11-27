Nokia Smart TV India Launch Set For Dec 5, 55-inch 4K Ultra-HD Panel & JBL Audio In Tow

Flipkart will launch Nokia-branded smart TV(s) in India on December 5. The online retail giant is now sending out invites to the media for a December 5 keynote event in the National Capital where it will launch Nokia smart TV(s) - a global first for the Nokia brand in the TV category. This is Flipkart’s second such brand association, after Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility.

It must be clearly understood that even though these Nokia branded smart TVs will come with Nokia branding, they won’t exactly be made or sold by Nokia. But, by Flipkart. Nokia has entered a strategic partnership with the e-retailer which grants Flipkart the right to use the Nokia brand for smart TVs in India, and as an extenstion. to “develop, facilitate the manufacturing and distribution of the Nokia branded Smart TVs, while managing the end-to-end go-to-market strategy.”

“Working with Nokia allows us to further expand the choice of high-quality, technologically advanced products for Indian consumers. Nokia is a globally popular technology brand and enjoys immense brand recall, so we’re excited to start this journey with them to extend the brand into a fast-growing product segment,” Adarsh Menon, who is Senior Vice President and Head - Private Brands, Electronics and Furniture at Flipkart had said while announcing the partnership.

Flipkart has already confirmed that these Nokia branded smart TVs will be made in India and feature “superior audio quality powered by JBL’s sound program.”

Nokia smart TV rumoured specs

Multiple reports suggest Nokia’s upcoming smart TV(s) will be based on Android. More precisely, these will run Android 9 Pie software. This means there will be a dedicated Google Play Store inside these smart TVs so users will be able to download and install apps and games on them. This also means these TVs will theoretically be able to run Netflix and Amazon Prime, in addition to YouTube. It isn’t clear if Nokia and Flipkart will be partnering with any content provider, at this point of time.

The Nokia-branded smart TV will reportedly have a 55-inch option at least with 4K ultra-HD resolution. Whether or not that would be the only size available at launch is something only time will tell. These Nokia TVs are also said to pack an intelligent dimming technology that would work in real-time to offer “better contrast and deep black levels.”

