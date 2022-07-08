Nothing Ear 1 Stick To Launch Later This Year; Key Specifications, Pricing Details Tipped

While Nothing prepares to launch its first smartphone on July 12, 2022, rumours regarding another device from the company are doing rounds online. Apparently, the company is working on a slightly toned-down version of the Nothing Ear (1) TWS launched last year. The device is called Nothing Ear 1 Stick and it might be launched later this year. Keep reading to know more about the Nothing Ear 1 Stick.

As per Indian tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Nothing Ear 1 Stick won't arrive with silicone tips, like those on the regular Nothing Ear 1. Such a design is generally found on the popular TWS earphones from Apple called AirPods. Additionally, the new earbuds are said to come without Active Noise Cancellation. The most notable change of all happens to be the form factor of the earbuds' charging case, which could be in the shape of a stick, hence the name Nothing Ear 1 Stick. Another tipster who goes by the name @snoopytech suggests that the Nothin Ear 1 Stick could be priced at EUR 99. Further, the earbuds are said to provide a battery life of up to seven hours on a single charge and up to 30 hours with the charging case.

Nothing Ear (1) overview

Right out of the box, Nothing Ear 1 comes with 11.6mm drivers that produce a balanced sound tuned by Teenage Engineering. The device supports both AAC and SBC audio codecs. For an earphone priced at $99, the Nothing Ear 1 sounds great. While the bass on the earphones is deep and powerful, it sounds natural. For audiophiles, Nothing Ear 1 handles the lows, mids, and highs pretty well, which produces refined frequencies that are soothing to the ear.

Other features like wear detection, IPX4 water resistance, and gesture controls simply add to the experience of the user. Along with silicon tips, the Nothing Ear 1 is comfortable and light on the ears. Further, one of the most impressive characteristics of the device is its battery life. Without ANC, the product can manage up to seven hours of usage. Combined with the charging case, users can get up to five full charges. While the battery life drops slightly with the ANC turned on, it is not disappointing.