Nothing To Host 'The Truth' Event Today: What To Expect, How To Watch & Other Details

Carl Pei's Nothing is about to hold a virtual event today. In the event, the company will reveal its plans for the future and possibly launch some new devices as well. While the company has not officially announced anything, word on the internet is that it is gearing up for its first smartphone launch, which could feature a Qualcomm chipset. Keep reading to know more about the live event and how to watch it.

Nothing is a UK-based consumer electronics company that launched the popular Nothing Ear (1) transparent earbuds last year. While the company has succeeded in creating hype around 'The Truth' launch event, several reports suggest that it could launch its first smartphone that features a Snapdragon chipset and runs on the Android operating system.

Are you ready for The Truth?



Live today 14:00 GMT.#Nothingevent — Nothing (@nothing) March 23, 2022

Nothing’s ‘The Truth’ launch event: How to watch the live stream?

Nothing will hold its virtual event today at 07:30 PM IST. The event is called 'The Truth' and it will be live-streamed via the company's official YouTube channel. Those who wish to attend the event can set reminders on YouTube and the platform will send them a notification as Nothing goes live. One can watch Nothing's live event from the video card attached below.

What would Nothing smartphone look like?

As mentioned earlier, there have been rumours in the past about Nothing developing an Android smartphone. Also, as a matter of fact, the company entered into a partnership with Qualcomm last year. Combining the information along with the latest Twitter rumble, it looks like the Nothing Android smartphone could be a real thing and it might launch soon as well. The most commonly speculated USP of the Nothing's smartphone is its transparent design. Stay tuned for more tech news.

On February 28, 2022, Nothing tweeted from its official handle, saying that "March is going to be fun." Following the tweet, all technology publications are talking about what could the company possibly release in the month of March, which has already begun. It is important to note that Nothing entered into a partnership with Qualcomm last year, which strongly indicated a Snapdragon-powered smartphone. Stay tuned for more updates about Nothing and other tech news,

Image: NOTHING