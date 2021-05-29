Notification Service Not Running On Fitbit: Here's How To Resolve This Issue

Fitbit is one of the leading smartwatches in the world right now. This smartwatch not only provides the user with details about their workouts, runs, and more but also provides them with real-time notifications and other smartwatch features. An issue has been plaguing the Fitbit watches recently and this issue sees the notification service not running on Fitbit. Many users want to know how to solve this issue.

Many users have been facing a notification service error on Fitbit. This can be quite cumbersome for many users as they go through most of their notifications through the smartwatch. It seems that a bug has been causing the notification service error on Fitbit. Fortunately, troubleshooting of this issue is out now and the users can take the help of this guide to learn how to fix notification service not running error on Fitbit:

First, the user should make sure their phone is within 30 feet of their Fitbit device and notifications are turned on.

If their phone is unlocked, their Fitbit won't show the notification.

Do Not Disturb/Sleep Mode must be off on both the Fitbit and the smartphone.

If there is more than one Bluetooth connection, it can cause issues with the Fitbit

Users should try force quitting the Fitbit app.

They can also turn Bluetooth off and on through their smartphone's settings.

They can also try to turn 'Share System Notifications' off and on.

Restarting or sometimes resetting the Fitbit can resolve this issue too

Fitbit Update

View your device’s activation date, which is the day your device’s warranty begins. The activation date is the day you set up your device.

Use Google Assistant on Fitbit Sense and Fitbit Versa 3.

Use the built-in speaker and microphone in Sense and Versa 3 to take calls from your wrist.

When you can’t find your phone, use the Find Phone app to locate it.

You can now earn Active Zone Minutes and use personalized heart-rate zones when you track activity with your smartwatch.

Receive reminders on your watch that encourage you to form and maintain healthy habits

An additional 6 languages are now available on your watch: Brazilian Portuguese, Czech, Indonesian, Polish, Romanian, and Russian.

To access the control center on your watch, swipe down from the top of your screen. After your notifications appear, swipe down again to open the control center.

