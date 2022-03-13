Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series could require a lot of power, report mentions TGP of 600W

While Nvidia is struggling to release the most awaited RTX 3090 Ti, reports regarding the next series of graphics processors from the company have started to surface online. While there is no substantial information, a reliable leakster has tweeted about the total graphics power of an upcoming Nvidia graphics processor, mentioning its name to be "xx90" which could be the rumoured RTX 4090 Ti.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPU could feature 600W TGP

As per a report by videocardz.com that cites reliable leakster @kopite7kimi, Nvidia could be working on the next generation of graphics processors that will feature total graphics power of 600W. However, the leakster mentions that "it's too early to talk about it." It is said so because Nvidia has not launched the RTX 3090 Ti yet. It is worth mentioning that cooling systems for these graphics processing cards are designed much before the production of graphics cards start.

The main takeaway of the report seems to be that the next generation of Nvidia's graphics processors, the ones that will be more powerful than the current RTX 3090 processor, will require coolers that are capable of dissipating 600W of power. Given that the ROG Strix 3090 graphics card from Asus reaches a max TGP of 480W, it can be speculated how powerful would a graphics card be with 600W TGP.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti may launch soon

However, the company seems to have fixed some of the previous issues. The report mentions that Nvidia has finalised its board design, as mentioned in an EEC listing. Additionally, according to a post on Cliphell, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti may be launched on the date given above.

It is also being claimed that the company has completely cancelled the RTX 3070 Ti 16GB variant. The more affordable graphics card existed to a limited number of certifications only. Nvidia might have scrapped plans to manufacture it because of other difficulties as well.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti expected specifications

The report adds that Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is rumoured to have 24GB of 21Gbps Micron modules, which can offer a bandwidth of up to 1 TB/s. It is also speculated that the graphics card will not enter mass production. Instead, the company will make limited units. Keeping in mind the chip shortage and the high demand, the Nvidia RTX GeForce 3090 Ti could be priced as high as $5,000, which roughly translated to Rs. 3,85,000.