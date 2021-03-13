One UI 3.1 Features Explained! New UI Update Brings Object Eraser & More Exciting Features

Many Samsung users have been eagerly waiting for the release of the new One UI update. After a long wait, the organisation has finally released the One UI 3.1 update from the Galaxy S21 series to select smartphones such as Galaxy S20 series, Note20 series, Z Fold2 and Z Flip, and the S10, Note10, and Fold, A71, A51, A90, A80, A70, and A50 devices. The new UI update offers users a chance to enjoy some new features over the Android 11 design, and so many users and fans are wondering about Samsung One UI 3.1 features. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

One UI 3.1 features

Through the latest One UI 3.1 update, the organisation has beautifully introduced various features in the market such as the addition of Google Discover on the home screen. So, users can now decide what type of news they would love to see on their daily feed. With the new UI update, you also get Google Messages as a native application with interesting changes. Also, users get an incredibly interesting feature that will help you to add effects to your video calls. So, if you regularly use Google Duo, Zoom, MS Teams and more you will be able to apply custom real-time backgrounds during video calls.

One UI 3.1 camera features

Image ~ Object Eraser via Samsung.com

Object eraser - A new photo editing tool by Samsung allows you to cut out any unwanted parts of your pictures, without having to edit pictures manually. It will make mobile photography much easier and better.

A new photo editing tool by Samsung allows you to cut out any unwanted parts of your pictures, without having to edit pictures manually. It will make mobile photography much easier and better. Director’s View - A new shooting mode introduced in the latest UI update in which users can get a real-time view of the feed from all rear cameras and the front camera on a phone at the same time.

A new shooting mode introduced in the latest UI update in which users can get a real-time view of the feed from all rear cameras and the front camera on a phone at the same time. New Bokeh effects - Many Samsung users love to click incredible pictures and explore the mobile photography genre. So, now users have some new bokeh effects for more studio-like portrait shots

Many Samsung users love to click incredible pictures and explore the mobile photography genre. So, now users have some new bokeh effects for more studio-like portrait shots A new Single Take mode - This industry-leading feature allows users to capture a variety of pictures and video clips with a single tap.

Zoom lock - If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone phone with high-end zooming capabilities, you can now use Zoom Lock to avoid blurry pictures even during high magnification levels. It will lock the frame and you wouldn't need any tripod support.

If you have a Samsung Galaxy smartphone phone with high-end zooming capabilities, you can now use Zoom Lock to avoid blurry pictures even during high magnification levels. It will lock the frame and you wouldn't need any tripod support. An update Night mode

Touch autofocus and autoexposure controller

Other interesting features