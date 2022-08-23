OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone, Nord Watch, Nord Band and more devices tipped to launch soon

OnePlus could launch a couple of AIot products soon, under the Nord lineup. Known Indian tipster Mukul Sharma shared via his Twitter account that OnePlus is planning to launch at least five new products in the country. To start with, there is the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone, which would come as the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 series, which has been popular in India. It would be interesting to see whether the company goes with a MediaTek or a Snapdragon chipset.

OnePlus could launch new products soon

The second product named by the tipster is the Nord Watch, which could be a smartwatch priced around Rs. 5,000 by OnePlus. Now, given that the market already has players like boAt, Noise and Fire-Boltt, it would be challenging for OnePlus to come up with a compelling device that makes people choose it over products from the established companies.

Another AIoT product that OnePlus is believed to launch is the OnePlus Nord Band, which could be a fitness band like the Mi Band 6. Then there are the OnePlus Nord Buds, which could be another pair of TWS after the OnePlus Nord Buds CE launched recently. Last but not least, Sharma mentioned a OnePlus Nord smart measuring scale.

The company also launched OnePlus Nord wired earphones in the European market recently and they could be launched in India soon. The product was launched in the European market and it comes with 9.2mm dynamic drivers, IPX4 water-resistance rating and in-line controls with volume rockers. The device is selling in the United Kingdom at a price of EUR 19.99.

OnePlus founder teases a folding smartphone

Recently, Pete Lau, the founder of OnePlus has shared two images through his official Twitter handle. From the looks of it, the images seem to be of a hinge mechanism that the company is working on for its upcoming foldable smartphone. In the feature image of the article, readers can see that the hinge mechanism being developed by OnePlus contains a lot of movable parts. In the second image that we're attaching below, the hinge can be seen in action.