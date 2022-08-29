Last Updated:

OnePlus Nord Watch Spotted On Bluetooth SIG Listing; India Launch Imminent

Normally, a product appears on the website shortly before its launch, which suggests that the OnePlus Nord Watch could be launched soon. Read details here.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
OnePlus is gearing up to launch yet another product. Today, the OnePlus Nord Watch has surfaced on another certification website, which suggests that the smartwatch could be launched soon. Although there is no word on the OnePlus Nord Watch India launch date, the certification listing suggests that release is imminent. 

Tipster spots OnePlus Nord Watch on Bluetooth SIG

Indian tipster Mukul Sharma has spotted the OnePlus Nord Watch moniker on the Bluetooth SIG certification website. Normally, a product appears on the website shortly before its launch, which suggests that the OnePlus Nord Watch could launch in India soon. The tipster mentions that the smartwatch is "coming up soon" and hence, we might see the Nord Watch release in the next few days. 

As per the Bluetooth SIG listing, the OnePlus Nord Watch comes with the model number OPBBE221. Further, it has been certified to support Bluetooth v5.2. However, the listing does not reveal anything about the smartwatch, particularly in terms of specifications. According to a report by MySmartPrice, OnePlus is expected to reveal the Nord Watch in two different models - one with a rectangular dial and the other with a circular dial. 

It is important to mention that the OnePlus Nord Watch has already received the BIS certification, which means that it is surely going to release in India. Now that the company has got the Nord Watch certified by Bluetooth SIG as well, it would be no surprise if the Nord Watch comes out in the next couple of days. 

OnePlus could launch new products soon

A couple of days ago, the tipster also shared that OnePlus is planning to launch a couple of products in India, including a new smartphone, a smartwatch, a fitness band and a wired earphone. Now, the OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones are already out in India, but the other products have not been released yet. 

  • To start with, there is the OnePlus Nord 3 smartphone, which would come as the successor to the OnePlus Nord 2 series. 
  • The second product named by the tipster is the Nord Watch, which could be a smartwatch priced around Rs. 5,000 by OnePlus. 
  • Another AIoT product that OnePlus is believed to launch is the OnePlus Nord Band, which could be a fitness band like the Mi Band 6.
