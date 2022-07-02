OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro to launch in India on July 4: Check teased specifications here

After teasing the smart TV for some time, OnePlus has finally revealed the launch date of the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro in India. The television set will be released on July 4, 2022, as the successor to the OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro, which was launched a couple of months ago. Keep reading to know more about the specifications of the OnePlus TV 50 Y1S PRo.

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro specifications teased

OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro is teased to come with a 50-inch 4K UHD display that can produce 10-bit colours. The smart TV is said to come with Gamma Engine technology that improves image quality. Further, the smart TV is said to come with Motion Estimation Motion Compensation, Dolby Audio, HDR10 support and more. The TV set from OnePlus is also expected to feature 24W speakers.

Over the last couple of months, OnePlus has released multiple Y-series models with a feature called Smart Manager that enables users to control their system speed, monitor the storage and more. The OnePlus TV 50 Y1S Pro is also going to support the feature so that users can manage the 8GB of internal space on the smart TV. Additionally, OnePlus users will also be able to control the volume on the TV through their OnePlus Watch.

OnePlus TV 43 Y1S Pro overview

The OnePlus TV Y1S comes with a 43-inch display that supports HDR10 content. Moreover, users can stream 4K content on television. Apart from this, the television flaunts a bezel-less design, albeit with a thin chin. Additionally, OnePlus India also claims a better sound experience with the TV Y1S Pro as it features 24W speakers that support Dolby Atmos.

The OnePlus TV Y1S Pro arrives with a built-in Chromecast. It supports content streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube and more. With the OxygenPlay operating system, the smart Android TV is able to access a few apps. It is pertinent to note that the OnePlus TV Y1S Pro is the successor to the OnePlus Y smart TV that was launched in 2020 and supports FHD resolution. Stay tuned for more updates related to OnePlus and other tech news.