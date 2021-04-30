PC04 AC Error Code Explained: How To Fix The PC 04 AC Error? | Know Details Here

Summer of 2021 has begun and it is considered to be the worst one so far. While many people are dealing with this hot weather with AC and coolers, it is a disaster if any one of them shuts down or appears to have an error. Nevertheless, many Air Conditioner users have started reporting several issues while using their home AC. One such error is called the PCO4 error code in AC. However, as the country is taking extreme measures against the pandemic, people are trying to understand the issue first before calling AC maintenance at home. If you are trying to know what is the PC04 AC error code as well, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

What is the PC04 AC error code?

As we all know that there are many businesses that sell good quality air conditioners in the market, and summer is one of those times when people actually buy new models for their homes. However, as there are many sellers and various models in the market, it is hard to understand the core problem related to the PC 04 error code displayed on any air conditioner's LED. Nevertheless, it is possible that each seller has a different meaning to the PC04 error, but it is believed that the common meaning of this AC error code is that either the inverter module protection or the inverter compressor drive has some issues.

PC04 AC error fix -

Sometimes there is nothing wrong with the AC, and the error code may appear just due to the voltage fluctuations. Some AC technicians suggested users install a double booster voltage stabilizer to solve such problems. Another possible fix can be that a user can check for a reset button on the air conditioner and press it to reset the AC's unit. Some of the newer air conditioners have reset buttons to restore the default factory settings. Press the "Power" button on the front panel of your air conditioner to power down your unit if it does not have a reset button. Unplug the unit from the electrical outlet. Leave the air conditioner off for several hours to see if it will reset. Plug your air conditioner back into the electrical outlet and turn it on. Now, check if the problem is solved or not

If you can't fix the PC04 AC error code -

Find the instruction manual for the air conditioner, check it or write down the make and model, and check whether you can get the information from the manufacturer. However, depending on the problem, the only thing you can do is have the unit serviced by a professional air conditioner service person. An exception could be if the error code could result from a dirty filter or a similar problem.

