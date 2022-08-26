Pebble Cosmos Ultra with 1.91-inch display and SpO2 tracker launched in India

Indian wearable brand Pebble has unveiled Cosmos Ultra, a groundbreaking Bluetooth calling smartwatch with India’s largest 1.91” display, complemented by an infinite curved screen. The newest Pebble comes with an ultra slim and lightweight 8mm dial, packed in a metal alloy body. Launched at an introductory offer price of Rs 2,999, Pebble Cosmos Ultra is up for grabs onpebblecart.com and exclusively on Flipkart also in offline stores across the country.

Pebble Cosmos Ultra features Bluetooth calling and 24x7 heart rate tracking

In addition to a market-leading bezel-less display, the smartwatch enables Bluetooth calling, thanks to an advanced set of inbuilt speakers and microphones powered by the latest Bluetooth 5.1 technology. Instead of taking out their phone each time it rings, users can simply receive or reject the call with a tap on the dial. The exquisitely-designed dial is further enhanced with an Active Crown Button on the side, which can be rotated to scroll through the menu or toggle between the multiple watch faces.

Designed to care for everyday health and lifestyle needs, Pebble Cosmos Ultra comes with a 24x7 health suite, with monitors for blood oxygen level, heart rate tracking, sleep monitoring and even sedentary alert. The watch is ideal also for sports and fitness aficionados, as it is equipped with more than 100 sports modes that enable real-time fitness tracking. Pebble Cosmos Ultra comes in four different colour variants, namely Evening Grey, Moonlight Grey, Space Black, and Mint Green.

As far as battery life is concerned, the Pebble Cosmos Ultra comes with a seven days battery life. Users should keep in mind that the effective battery life of the smartwatch depends on usage patterns. Using the tracker extensively will have an adverse impact on the smartwatch's battery life. Other features of the smartwatch include alarm clock, stopwatch, reminders and timers.

“Cosmos Ultra is definitely several notches above its predecessors in the series, as it boasts of many segments as well as industry firsts. While the largest ever display is a treat to the eyes, the youngest Pebble also boasts of a unique Always on Rotating Display while charging. The timepiece has a classically regal look even as it takes forward our legacy of futuristic technology and style, blended together for young-hearted Indians,” said Prebble co-founder Komal Agarwal on the brand’s latest portfolio diversification.

