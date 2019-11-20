PlayStation 5 Controller Design Revealed On The Japanese Patent Site

The fifth generation of PlayStation is set to release this holiday season. This Sony product has been in talks since it was revealed that it will be releasing soon. The gaming controller is speculated to give games a very different experience than its predecessors. Here is all you should know about the PS5 controller.

A patent reveals PlayStation 5's controller design:

PlayStation 5 Controller Patents Show Off Next Gen Design Changes https://t.co/prLF6Ot4mX pic.twitter.com/adq8l3tPI5 — Phuong (@Phuong07042006) November 19, 2019

A new patent was filed by Sony Interactive Entertainment which shows how the controller will look. It was first seen on the Japanese Patent Office website on November 19, 2019. The controller is speculated to look like the DualShock 4 used in the PS4. We can also see some small yet significant alterations in the patent.

A new patent for the PlayStation 5 controller showed on the website for the Japanese patent office.



More info: https://t.co/48jHY24umJ pic.twitter.com/pbC3q53aiC https://t.co/dcds0x4z3u - kk! #kokonutkrew — KokonutKrew[KK] (@KokonutKrew) November 19, 2019

Read Also| EA Access Games Are Not To Be Confused For Free PlayStation Plus August 2019 Titles

The body of the 5th generation of the gaming equipment looks a bit bigger than yet also seems to be a bit chunkier than DualShock 4. It has a more defining grip and shape like the Xbox’s controller and does not look like DualShock 4’s tube-like shape. We can also see that the light bar has been removed to make space for a type-C port for charging the device. The triggers also seem to be a bit bigger than the DualShock 4.

Read Also| Sony Has Sold 100 Million PlayStation 4 Consoles, Digital Downloads Now Outnumber disc Copies

Sony is clearly gearing up for the holiday season and this new controller is reportedly much better than PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 5 will be powered by an AMD Ryzen CPU Zen 2 architecture which is much more powerful than the AMD’s Jaguar architecture processor which runs PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 pro. This will help gamers to play in many complex worlds with a better refresh rate.

Read Also| Sony Shutting Down Online-cable Service PlayStation Vue

PlayStation 5 will be equipped with a Super-Fast SSD, which will help in more efficient storage. It will also make the gaming experience easier and will reduce the loading time. The new controller will be much more efficient due to its design and will also have more variable vibrations and trigger tension. It will also have better haptic feedback than its predecessors due to its design. With a type C-port, the charging of the device will be much faster and the battery life will also will improve.

Read Also| Sony Confirms PlayStation 5, Release Scheduled For Holiday 2020