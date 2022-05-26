PlayStation VR2 To Come With Over 20 Titles At Launch, Reveals Sony

Sony officially revealed the PlayStation VR 2 earlier this year. Thereafter, it announced the features that the next-generation virtual reality headset will come with. Now, the company has revealed in a presentation to its investors that the headset will come with more than 20 titles at the time of launch.

PlayStation VR 2 will come with over 20 first-party and third-party titles at the time of launch. The information comes from Sony's official investor presentation. Apparently, the company is betting a lot on its upcoming virtual reality headset. The presentation mentions that the new PS VR 2 will come with a new controller with a great ergonomic design, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The headset will feature enhanced resolution and tracking. Interestingly, the presentation contains a thumbnail of Horizon VR: Call Of The Mountain, which could be one of the games that the headset comes out with at the launch.

Sony Interactive Entertainment making partnerships to develop content for PS VR 2

As per a report by videogameschronicle.com, Sony Interactive Entertainment's president Jim Ryan says that "right now, there is a considerable amount of money being spent on partnerships with independent and other third-party developers to secure a considerable pipeline of attractive VR content at the launch of PlayStation VR2." Adding to it, Ryan says that "that energy, that effort and that money will continue to grow as the installed base of PlayStation VR 2 headsets grows also."

What Ryan is referring to is the huge investment that PlayStation Studios makes in the development of video games. At the moment, popular titles developed along with PlayStation Studios include Marvel's Spider-Man Miles Morales, Returnal, Horizon II: Forbidden West, The Show 22 and more. Third-party titles available to play on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 include Grand Theft Auto V, Deathloop, Genshin Impact, NBA 2K and FIFA.

PlayStation VR2 specifications

The Sony PSVR2 offers a 4K HDR visual experience, a 110-degree view and higher frame rates up to 120Hz on an OLED display. The PSVR2 headset will come with inside-out tracking, wherein the headset will track the user and controller with integrated cameras that are built into the headset. Unlike other headsets where users need an external camera to track their movements, the PSVR 2 will do it with the cameras inbuilt.