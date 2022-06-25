Portronics Dash 12 60 Watt Bluetooth speaker launched in India: Check specs and price here

Portronics announces the launch of its next-generation Boombox speaker —Dash 12. After an overwhelming response from the predecessor ‘Dash 11’, the brand now introduces a more powerful and feature-rich Dash 12. The new wireless speaker combines dual bass radiators, includes a karaoke mic, and can operate in TWS mode too.

Speaking on this occasion Jasmeet Singh, Founder & Director, Portronics Digital Private Limited, said “We are happy to mark 12 years of our successful journey in India and grateful to the customers for giving tremendous love, support, and trust to our products. At Portronics we believe in the power of good user experience and thanks to my dedicated team in PAN-India, we are able to deliver the same to our esteemed customers.”

Portronics Dash 12 TWS features

Dash 12 is a true powerhouse sporting powerful twin drivers that thump out a massive 60 Watt of loud and clear audio power, resulting in impactful music entertainment. Built with Bluetooth V5.0 TWS-capable chip gets twice the power with two Dash 12’s working in sync to deliver a whopping 120 watts of peak audio. For users who have a large home, the TWS mode can provide multi-room audio delivery to extend their music to other rooms.

The Dash 12 comes with in-built multi-coloured led-lights that are programmed to change on every beat. Adding convenience to functionality is the built-in voice assistant feature; users can give voice commands to the Dash 12 and the voice assistant feature will take care of the rest.

Making those instant parties and gatherings even more fun is the karaoke mode. Bundled along with the Dash 12 is a weird microphone that enables Karaoke sessions. And when users want to play their music seamlessly using Bluetooth or simply plug in a USB pen drive loaded with a playlist, they can change the equalizer settings as well.

The Portronics Dash 12 is also highly portable so users can carry it along wherever they go — thanks to the built-in handle. Being IPX5 water-resistant, the Dash 12 can also be used in almost any place — at the poolside or on the beach. Lastly, the boombox can keep users entertained all through the night with its in-built 6600 mAh rechargeable battery. Play non-stop music for up to 9 hours. A USB-C charging port ensures faster charging times and the highest compatibility with today’s charging standards.

Portronics Dash 12 TWS pricing and availability

Portronics Dash 12 TWS speaker will be exclusively available for a discounted price of just INR 7,799 on the occasion of Portronics’ 12th Anniversary Celebration. The product carries a standard 12-months warranty through Portronics.com, Amazon and other leading online and offline stores.