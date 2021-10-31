Portronics launches Pure Sound 102 soundbar: Check specifications and price

Portronics has launched a new soundbar-‘Pure Sound 102’ with a wireless subwoofer. The newly launched Soundbar is built with contemporary style and equipped with a gamut of multimedia features. The product was announced on October 25, 2021, and is available to purchase on the official website for Rs. 8,999. It comes in black colour with a matte finish and can be connected to a wireless output, or a wires dish connection as well. Read along to know more about the device.

The soundbar has three modes - Music mode, Movie mode and Dialogue mode, which can be used for watching multiple types of content on a television, or from other content streaming services. On the right of the main soundbar, there are four buttons that can be used for turning the device on/off, changing modes, playing/pausing music, and controlling the volume. The soundbar is about 930mm long and 67mm wide, while the subwoofer is 192mm wide, 370mm long and has a height of 310mm.

Portronics Pure Sound 102 specifications

Featuring 160-Watt of powerful system output with a wireless subwoofer, the soundbar provides3D surround sound with up to 2.1 channels ensuring that every nook and corner of your room is filled with a clear and premium sound quality. So now, your movies and music will never be the same again. Immerse yourself in sheer audio performance that enables you to convert your living room into a theatre or pub at the click of a button.

Furthermore, its easy remote-control access allows switching between various music modes along with play, pause, volume, bass, treble, etc. IT also packs in some of the latest technologies to create an all-rounder feature-packed audio system. With Bluetooth 5.0 technology, Pure Sound 102 offers a host of other multiple connectivity options such as–USB Drive, 3.5mm Aux-In, Optical Input Port and HDMI.

Portronics Pure Sound 102 price and availability

Portronics Pure Sound 102 is available in attractive black colour with matt finish at a discounted price of Rs. 8,999. It is backed with a 12-months warranty and can be purchased from the company's official website Portronics.com, Amazon.in, and other leading online and offline stores.