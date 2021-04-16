PS5 Controller Not Charging: How To Fix This Issue And Update The PS5 Controller

Sony’s next-generation console, PS5 has been launched and the players have been asking a number of questions about the same. But some of the users have been facing some issues regarding the same and are thus searching for terms like PS5 controller not charging. To help them out, we have managed to come up with a couple of explanations and fixes for the PS5 controller not charging. Read more

PS5 Controller not charging

PS5 controller not charging has been one of the most searched terms of the next generation console gamers recently. There could be a number of reasons why your PS5 controller is not working. The most common problem would be an issue with the charging cable. The cable that is being used to charge the controller might not be working properly. There could also be problems with the USB port of the console. The biggest problem one could face if their PS5 controller is not charging could be because of some issue with the internal battery of the controller. It could be any of the above-mentioned problems that are causing such an issue with your controller. Here are some common fixes for these issues:

The most basic fix could be checking out your charging cable. Try and use the cable on different devices like your phone or any speaker to check the functioning of the cable. It is common to see that a USB cable could stop working and the players are blaming their controller for not charging.

You can try and check out the USB ports of your console. Sometimes the issue can be seen in the posts itself and thus changing the USB cable from one port to another could fix your issue. There is no official fix for these USB ports and thus getting them replaced by an official vendor is certainly a must.

The players can also try and install the new PS5 controller update that was released along with the first set of a major PS5 system update. The makers have solved some of the common issues faced by the players related to the PS5 controllers. Some players have also been asking questions like how to update PS5 controller. We have managed to list a step-by-step guide that teaches how to update PS5 controller.

How to update PS5 controller?

Log in to the console

A message will pop up if you have not installed the latest PS5 controller update

All you need to do is plug in the PS5 DualSense

Then accept the terms and conditions of the update

This will begin the new PS5 controller update

Promo Image Source: Playstation Twitter