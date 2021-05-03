Last Updated:

PS5 Restock May 2021: When Will PS5 Restocks Be Available At Target And Best Buy?

Both Best Buy and Walmart closed out April without a PS5 restock, so there is a big chance that they will be refilling their stocks. Read on.

Both Best Buy and Walmart closed out April without a restock, so there is a big chance that they will be refilling their stocks anytime in the near future. The best way to keep yourself up to date with PS5 restocks is by following the Sony Twitter account and they are the first to have the latest updates on availability. Here are details about Target and Best Buy PS5 availability.

PS5 Restock May 2021 Update

Best Buy PS5

At Best Buy the last restock of PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition was on 26th March. PS5 restocks used to be available on Friday afternoons at Best Buy, but the store has been out of stock for the past month. According to rumours, the big day could be next Friday, and one thing to keep in mind is that Best Buy's console drops always happen on Friday afternoons (between 12pm ET and 3 pm ET), and they always sell the consoles for list price: $499 for the PS5 and $399 for the PS5 Digital.

Target PS5

At Target, the last restock of PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition was on 28th April. PS5 restocks used to be available on Friday afternoons at Best Buy, but the store has been out of stock for the past month. According to rumours, the big day could be next Friday, and one thing to keep in mind is that Best Buy's console drops always happen on Friday afternoons (between 12pm ET and 3 pm ET), and they always sell the consoles for list price: $499 for the PS5 and $399 for the PS5 Digital. Here are all the other retailers at which you can keep checking the availability of the console.

  • At Walmart, the last restock of PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition was on 15th April
  • At GameStop, the last restock of PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition was on 28th April
  • At Amazon, the last restock of PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition was on 24th April
  • At Dell, the last restock of PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition was on 31st March
  • At Sony, the last restock of PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition was on 20th April
  • At Newegg, the last restock of PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition was on 23rd March
  • At Kohl's,  the last restock of PS5 | PS5 Digital Edition was on 21st April

