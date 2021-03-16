PTron Launches Bassbuds Jets On Amazon - Specifications, Price, Features And How To Buy

PTron is an emerging Indian brand that has come up with very innovative and value-driven products for the Indian electronics markets. PTron is popular in India for offering high-quality audio products like headphones, earphones, Bluetooth headphones, and truly wireless ear pods. The company has now launched the latest PTron Bssbuds Jets Truly Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones in India. Read on to know more about PTron Bassbuds Jets features and specifications.

PTron Bassbuds Features

PTron already has a lot of truly wireless headphones in the markets but this specific product has been geared towards bass heads and bass enthusiasts. Bass is a major part of modern music and the youth often listen to songs like EDM and electronic that is filled with a ton of bass. So, PTron has developed this product for the bass friendly music lovers niche. PTron Bassbuds Jets have a lot of features going for it. The buds have a case that displays the battery percentage.

The earphones have touch-sensitive controls found in the high end truly wireless products. The earphones have an IPX 4 water and sweat resistance and most importantly they have Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, which reduces any lag latency issues that previous versions of Bluetooth faced a lot. The earphones have a battery life of about 4 hours and they can be charged to give a runtime of 20 hours along with the charging case. PTron Bassbuds Jets charging time is about 2 hours and the charging case has a battery capacity of 400 mAh.

PTron Bassbuds Jets Price

The PTron Bassbuds Jets have been launched for an initial price of Rs. 999 on Amazon. The earphones come in 3 different colours, which are Dazzling Blue, Ravishing White and Classy Black colour. Buyers can purchase the earbuds on Amazon through UPI, Cash on Delivery, or Credit/Debit card payments.

PTron Bassbuds Specifications