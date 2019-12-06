Realme’s First Truly Wireless Earbuds Look Very Familiar, India Launch This Month 

At its Realme X2 Pro launch event in November, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth had briefly teased the company’s first truly wireless earbuds. While he did not explicitly name the product, towards the end of the presentation, Madhav Sheth had taken a minute to literally show it off to the audience. This was enough to get a good look at what’s in store. And now, as the company is gearing to launch it – within this month – it has started dropping more teasers.

And by the looks of it, Realme’s first truly wireless earbuds will look a lot like Apple’s AirPods. In two separate teasers, shared by Realme, the company has revealed that its first truly wireless earbuds will be available in three ‘bold’ colours – one of which will be Realme’s signature ‘yellow.’ Realme is also touting their seamless experience in terms of sound and connection.

A seamless experience is waiting to turn your world around — ‘real’ sound & a connection you would instantly hold on to in some bold colours! Guess the 3 colours of our upcoming product within one hour and get a chance to win it for real. RT & reply with your answer. #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/niKi8QsgEr — realme (@realmemobiles) December 6, 2019

But the most interesting bit will be the design. Just like how the AirPods – not the new AirPods Pro – don’t fit in all the way inside your ear since they’re not really in-ear so to say, Realme’s truly wireless earbuds also look like they’ll follow suit. Then there’s the stem. Yes, the stem. Like it or not, you just can’t ignore it. Realme’s truly wireless earbuds will have them too so you can imagine the thing(s) hanging out of your ear(s) at all time. The charging case seems taken from Apple’s book too.

"And it was called Yellow..." 🎶🎶 I feel like wearing 'realme' color today!

What about you @FrancisRealme? pic.twitter.com/tFl4SyHp78 — Madhav 'Super50w' (@MadhavSheth1) December 6, 2019

Be that as it may, you can surely expect them to be very aggressively priced. So, chances are those looking to buy a decent pair of wireless earbuds that also happen to look a lot like the Apple AirPods, won’t mind at all. More details are awaited.

Realme XT 730G also incoming

Elsewhere, Realme will also launch the Realme XT 730G in India in December. The Realme XT 730G will boast of the same design as well as the same 64MP quad camera setup as the Realme XT, but there will be a faster processor inside as well as faster charging.

The Realme XT is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 processor. The Realme XT 730G will come with a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor. The Realme XT supports Oppo’s VOOC 3.0 flash charge through USB Type-C and ships with a 20W fast charger (and proprietary cable) in the box. The Realme XT 730G will support 30W VOOC flash charge.

