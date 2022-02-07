Reliance Jio laptop 'JioBook' to launch in India soon? All you need to know

Rumours about Reliance's JioBook have been circling on the internet for a few months now. While JioBook was reported to feature an Android-based operating system in the beginning, a recent report suggests that it will run on Windows 10. Additionally, Reliance Jio has also received the hardware approval for JioBook, which reveals a lot of details about the device. Keep reading to know more about JioBook's specifications and price.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Relaince Jio has received the hardware approval for JioBook, which suggests that the device could be launched soon in India. The approval listing was first spotted by known tipster Mukul Sharma and it is this listing that unveils a lot of information about the upcoming device. In the listing, the JioBook has product ID: 400830078. The listing says that the device has been certified for Microsoft Windows 10 client family, suggesting that it will run on the ARM version of Windows 10.

Reliance JioBook to run on ARM-based Windows 10

Unfortunately, the hardware approval listing only suggests that Reliance JioBook will run on Windows 10. Since the device has already got the BIS certification and even appeared on Geekbench, it is being speculated that it might be launched soon. Additionally, since the company has not confirmed the specifications or announced the device yet, there might be a possibility of improvement in future.

Surprisingly, the listing contains the name of a Chinese company called Emdoor Digital Technology Co LTD. Apparently, Emdoor Digital Technology is the OEM (original equipment manufacturer), which implies that Reliance will purchase the laptops from the company and brand them under the name JioBook. For reference, the company is one of the largest tablet and ultra-thin notebook solution providers in China and is based in Shenzhen.

Back in November 2021, the Reliance JioBook appeared on a Geekbench test with the model number NB1112MM. The model that appeared for a benchmark test featured a MediaTek chipset - the MT8788 SoC, along with 2GB of RAM and scored 1,178 points in the single-core test and 4,249 points in the multi-core test. The Geekbench listing also suggested that the device ran on Android 11.