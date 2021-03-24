Samsung AC Error Codes List: Here Are All The Error Codes For Your Air Conditioner

Samsung AC has been one of the most popular air conditioning units that is used by thousands of people all over the globe. Some of those users have recently been trying to ask a number of questions about their Samsung AC. To help them out, we have managed to gather some information about these questions right here. Read more to know about Samsung Error codes.

Samsung AC error codes list

Samsung AC error codes list

C-d0: This error code shows up only when there is a problem with the Button. It pops up only if a button is pressed for a long period of time. To solve this problem, all you need to do is clean the buttons and check if any of those buttons are being pressed.

CF: This error code shows up as a reminder for filter cleaning. To solve this problem all you need to do is clean the inner filters of the AC.

Cl Or dE: This is basically an Auto clean indicator. To solve this problem all you need to do is start the auto-clean function on your AC.

dF: This shows up when there is an utter requirement for the automatic Defrost function. Use the function to get rid of the error code.

E1 or 21: This error code shows up only when there is a problem with the room temperature sensor. To solve this issue you will need to contact the Samsung service centre

E1 or 22: This code shows up when there is a problem with the heat exchanger temperature sensor. To solve this issue you will need to contact the Samsung service centre

E1 or 54: This code shows up when there is a problem with the fan motor or capacitor. To solve this issue you will need to contact the Samsung service centre

E1 or 63: This code shows up when there is a problem with the EEPROM. To solve this issue you will need to contact the Samsung service centre

E5: This Samsung AC error code shows up when there is some problem with the indoor heat exchanger sensor. To solve this issue you will need to contact authorised Samsung service centre

E6: This Samsung AC error code shows up when there is some problem with outdoor heat exchanger sensors. To solve this issue you will need to contact authorised Samsung service centre

E7: This Samsung AC error code shows up when there is some problem with the heater temperature sensor. To solve this issue you will need to contact the authorised Samsung service centre.

