Samsung Account Uses Apple's IPhone To Tweet; Thrilled Netizens Call It 'marketing Tactic'

South Korean smartphone maker Samsung was trolled on social media on Wednesday after it used its rival company Apple's iPhone to promote an event for the upcoming Galaxy S21 smartphone. A poll posted by the official Twitter handle of Samsung Mobile US had "Twitter for iPhone written at the bottom, implying that an iPhone was used to post the tweet. Reacting to this hilarious mistake from Samsung, one of the Netizens tweeted, "Not even Samsung employees use a Samsung phone."

This is not the first such incident because earlier also many brand ambassadors of large smartphone makers have been caught routing products and services from iPhone on multiple occasions, but slip-ups from company officials are a rarity. In 2013, for example, tennis star David Ferrer used his iPhone to send a laudatory tweet about his Galaxy S4. That same year, former T-Mobile CEO John Legere extolled the Galaxy Note 3 but did so from iPhone.

Netizens troll Samsung for using Apple device

This careless mistake by a presumed Samsung company official attracted a lot of attention from the netizens. Reacting to this, one of the Twitter users said, "Apple uses Samsung, Samsung uses Apple". Another user tweeted, "Why Samsung, whyyy of all the things you could do today, this? Ah! Someone's gonna get fired today." Have a look at some more netizens reactions below.

Why Samsung, whyyyðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ of all the things you could do today, this? Ah! Someone's gonna get fired today ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ — •É¹oÉ¯ÇÉ¯ÉsÉá´‰qoÊ‡ (@tobiasamemor) January 14, 2021

Apple uses Samsung , Samsung uses Apple ðŸ¤·ðŸ»‍â™‚ï¸ pic.twitter.com/gml872NE3p — techgeekï£¿ (@imraj4_u) January 14, 2021

Mast Scheme hai ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ pic.twitter.com/rKT3YQ4WWc — Ishita Dhakar (@ishita_dhakar) January 14, 2021

Everybody drives Maruti Suzuki & Hundai but admires Benz & Audi — R.BhargavRamaKrishna (@bhargava_r) January 14, 2021

When you hate her but you can’t live without her ðŸ˜† — Armaan Cena (@armaan_cena) January 14, 2021