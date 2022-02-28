Samsung announces Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 at MWC 2022: Check specs

At the MWC 2022, Samsung has announced a slew of laptops under the Galaxy Book series. These include the Galaxy Book 2 360, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360. These devices are launched as portable yet powerful computing solutions that are lightweight and come with the latest Intel Core processors. Keep reading to know more about the specifications and the price of Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360.

Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro specs

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro comes in two screen sizes - a 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch AMOLED FHD display. Under the hood, the laptops are powered with 12Gen Intel Core i5/i7 processors. While the smaller screen variant comes with Intel Iris X Graphics, the larger variant comes with both Intel Iris X and Intel Arc graphics processors. In terms of memory, the laptops provide three options, including 8/16/32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD.

Both the 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch come with stereo speakers by AKG with a maximum output of 4W or 5W. They support Dolby Atmos as well. On the smaller Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, there is a battery of 63Wh and on the larger laptop, there is a 68Wh battery. Both the devices ship with a 65W USB Type-C Adapter in the box. As far as ports are concerned, the devices have Thunderbolt 4, USB Type-C port, USB 3.2 port, HDMI port, 3.5mm headphone/microphone jack, and microSD card slot as well.

While both the devices have Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.1, the larger variant also support 5G connectivity. The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro will go on sale in April 2022. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro's price will begin at $1049.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 79,000. Samsung has also announced another device called the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360, which also comes in two screen sizes - 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch. The price of the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 will start at $1,249.99, which roughly translates to Rs. 94,000. Stay tuned for more updates on the device and other tech news.

Image: SAMSUNG