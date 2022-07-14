Samsung Announces One UI Watch 4.5 Update; Check New Features Coming Later This Year

Samsung has announced the upcoming One UI Watch interface for Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

A couple of days ago, the South Korean company released the One UI Watch 4.5 beta, which came with a lot of improvements over the current One UI versions on Galaxy wearables. Although the company has not mentioned a release date, the update may roll out after the Galaxy Watch 5 series is launched.

In the official press release, Samsung mentions "One UI Watch 4.5 will soon be available for Galaxy Watch devices, bringing a more complete watch experience. On top of the last version of Wear OS Powered by Samsung (running Wear OS 3.5), the new One UI Watch 4.5 release adds a fuller typing experience, an easier way to make calls and a host of new intuitive accessibility features, together making the Galaxy Watch a more complete package."

One UI Watch 4.5 features

The One UI Watch 4.5 comes with a full typing experience on screen. The new QWERTY keyboard will help users while making searches or responding to emails and messages via the smartwatch. Users will be able to use multiple input methods such as dictation, handwriting and Swipe typing.

The upcoming Galaxy smartwatch operating system update will also support dual-SIM functionality. Users will be able to set their default SIM on the companion smartphone and the Galaxy Watch will sync with it. However, if users don't choose a default SIM card to make calls, the Galaxy Watch will ask every time.

Further, the One UI Watch 4.5 will also add more customizability to watch faces, so that users can complement whatever they are wearing. They will also be able to add a watch face to the favourite list multiple times and customize it with different colours and combinations.

Users who have a difficult time distinguishing colours will be able to adjust the display to their preferred hue and increase contrast to make fonts easier to read. Further, users who need support for touch inputs will be able to extend the duration for screen tap interaction with Tap duration and can disable repeated touch inputs.

Samsung One UI Watch 4.5 beta release notes