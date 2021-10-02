Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale begins: Checkout best deals on smartphones here

Samsung India has announced festive season sales and is offering discounts on various products, ranging from smartphones, tablets, wearables to home appliances. The name of the sale is Fab Grab Fest and it has begun from today, i.e. October 2, 2021, and will last up to October 10, 2021. The special festive offers can be availed via Samsung's official website, and from popular e-commerce platforms in India, Amazon and Flipkart. Depending upon the platform, customers can also redeem bank offers on using cards from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and other mobile wallets such as PayTM and MobiKwik.

The offers are already live on the website and interested users can check them out. The Korean tech giant is offering huge discounts on flagship smartphones like the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy M32 5G, and wearables like Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3. Additionally, those looking to purchase an Android tablet might get a decent deal during the sale. Offers on home appliances such as refrigerators and televisions are also a part of the Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale. Check out the Samsung Diwali offers on smartphones below.

Samsung Fab Grab Fest Sale 2021 best smartphone deals