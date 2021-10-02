Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale begins: Checkout best deals on smartphones here

Samsung India has announced festive season sales and is offering discounts on various products, ranging from smartphones, tablets, wearables to home appliances. The name of the sale is Fab Grab Fest and it has begun from today, i.e. October 2, 2021, and will last up to October 10, 2021. The special festive offers can be availed via Samsung's official website, and from popular e-commerce platforms in India, Amazon and Flipkart. Depending upon the platform, customers can also redeem bank offers on using cards from HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, SBI and other mobile wallets such as PayTM and MobiKwik.
The offers are already live on the website and interested users can check them out. The Korean tech giant is offering huge discounts on flagship smartphones like the Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy M32 5G, and wearables like Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Galaxy Watch 3. Additionally, those looking to purchase an Android tablet might get a decent deal during the sale. Offers on home appliances such as refrigerators and televisions are also a part of the Samsung Fab Grab Fest sale. Check out the Samsung Diwali offers on smartphones below.
Samsung Fab Grab Fest Sale 2021 best smartphone deals
- Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the company's 2020 flagship Note series device. It comes with a 6.9" Dynamic AMOLED display clocked at 120Hz which supports HDR 10+ content. On the inside, users get an Exynos 990 chipset, which can handle heavy gaming, as well as multitasking. Further, the S Pen on the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra can be utilized for taking notes and as a tool to access additional features on the device. The original price of the product is Rs. 1,16,000 and it is currently priced on Samsung's website at Rs. 69,999, giving customers a 40% discount.
- Galaxy Note 20 is yet another flagship from the company which was released last year. It features a 6.7" Super AMOLED screen along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and supports HDR10+ content. On the inside, the device is powered by an Exynos 990 chipset and users also get the S Pen functionality on this smartphone. While the original price of the smartphone is Rs. 86,000, it is now available at Rs. 44,999 for the 256GB storage variant, giving customers a 48% discount.
- Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G comes with a 6.5" Super AMOLED display clocked at 120Hz. On the inside, the smartphone is powered by a 5G Snapdragon 865 processor. While the original price of the smartphone is Rs. 74,999, it is currently available at Rs. 36,999 for the 128GB storage model, giving customers a 51% discount.