Samsung Galaxy A22 4G Support Page Goes Live In Russia: Specifications And Price Leaked

Samsung's focus on budget smartphones is evident through consistent launches and software updates to entry-level smartphones. One of the upcoming smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy A22 4G support page has already gone live on Samsung's Russian website. According to the several listings and certifications, the smartphone would be available in both 4G and 5G models in various markets. Read along to know more about Samsung Galaxy A22 specifications.

IMAGE: SAMSUNG RUSSIAN WEBSITE

Samsung Galaxy A22 Specification

After being spotted on FCC, Indonesia Telecom Certifications and NBTC, Samsung Galaxy A22 4G support page has gone live on the Russian Samsung website, as SM-A22FN/DSN. This model was also spotted on Geekbench earlier. If the leaks and renders are to be believed, the Samsung Galaxy A22 would come with a 6.4" AMOLED (HD+ / 60Hz) display and 6GB of RAM, along with a MediaTek Helio G80 chipset. Right out of the box, the device might run on an OneUI skin based on Android 11.

A 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy A22 might come with MediaTek Dimensity 700 series chipset, along with 6GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. Connectivity features include a standard Type-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and dual-band Wi-Fi. A 5,000 mAh battery is rumoured to power the 4G model, with 15W charging. However, there is no concrete information available yet. There might be some upgrades in the 5G model as compared to the 4G model, as is the case with other 5G smartphones.

As far as optics are concerned, the base model of the device would come with a quad-camera setup. A couple of 2MP sensors, along with one 5MP sensor would accompany the main 48MP shooter at the back. On the front, the Samsung Galaxy A22 would sport a 13MP wide shooter for video conferences and selfies. It might not be the best camera setup on budget smartphones. That is all for the Samsung Galaxy A22 specification.

Samsung Galaxy A22 Price

Since Galaxy A22 is one of the budget 5G smartphones from the company, it shall not be priced too high. While there are no details available on the Samsung Galaxy A22 price yet, an alleged retailer listing revealed the European price to be EUR 185, which roughly translates to Rs. 16,500. It would not be a surprise if the phone is priced under Rs. 20,000 in India for the 5G model, with a lesser price for the 4G model. The device might launch in June 2021.

IMAGE: VOICE