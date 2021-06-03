Samsung Galaxy Book Go Announced, Comes With Snapdragon 7c Platform And Windows 10

Samsung Galaxy Book Go was revealed by Samsung on its official website on June 3, 2021. This notebook is designed for users who need a portable laptop for working on the go. Details such as Galaxy Book Go specification and looks have also been published. Running on Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c platform, the device brings along usability of Windows 10 with benefits of Galaxy Ecosystem. Read along to know more about the 'always-on, always-connected' device.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go Specification

"Building on our close collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, the Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G is bringing the best features of your smartphone and combining them with the PC performance and productivity you deserve" - Samsung wrote on their official website, through a blog post published on June 3, 2021. Ideal for a student or for someone with loads of remote work, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go competes for straightaway with popular Chromebook models out there.

Performance and Display

The first Wi-Fi-only model comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor. It also has optional LTE connectivity. The upper variant is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 which is 5G ready. Both the models come with Qualcomm Adreno GPU. The portable device comes in two combinations. One can go for the 4GB or 8GB RAM version, which come along with 64Gb and 128Gb storage respectively. The user experience is designed on Windows 10 and offers fast boot speeds. Other than that, the portable notebooks come with a 14" TFT FHD (1920 x 1080) display, with minimal bezels, giving the user more screen space to work in.

Durability

"Galaxy Book Go and Galaxy Book Go 5G passed Mil-STD-810G tests for High Temp, Low Temp, Thermal Shock, Vibration, Low Pressure, and Humidity." - Samsung publishes on their official portal. Simply put, the device is durable and can withstand daily usage with ease. Weighing in at 1.38Kg, the device is easy to carry around, slide in backpacks or carry cases. Additionally, the thickness of the Samsung Galaxy Book go is a mere 1.49cm, making it one of the slimmest devices.

IMAGE: SAMSUNG WEBSITE

Ports and Connectivity

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go comes with 2 USB Type-C ports, which also have a power input option. A USB 2.0 and MicroSD make data transfer easy. A user also gets a headphone jack, which can be used to insert headphones or mic, or a combo 3.5mm jack. A nano sim slot would also be available on 5G and LTE devices, along with a nano security slot being standard across all. Other than that, the device comes with Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth 5.1. Users also get a 720p webcam on the device.

Galaxy Ecosystem and Battery Life

Samsung manufactures a lot of devices which once connected, form a streamlined ecosystem. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go can be connected to other Galaxy devices with ease. For instance, transferring files between the notebook and a smartphone takes place through quick share. Apps on a smartphone can run on the Galaxy Book Go using Microsoft Your Phone. Other than that, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 can be used as a second screen while working for increasing productivity. The battery is rated at 42.3Wh and charge from a 25W USB Type-C fast charger.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go Price

The Samsung Galaxy Book Go comes in two models. The Wi-Fi-only model starts at $349 which roughly translates to Rs. 30,000 and prices would be available in some markets from June 2021. The LTE version of the laptop has not received an official price yet. The Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G would be available in selected markets globally from the month of June and would debut in the SIlver finish. It is yet to be marked price-wise.

IMAGE: SAMSUNG WEBSITE