Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 launched in India: Check prices and introductory offers here

Samsung has just annoucned the Galaxy Tab S8 in India. During the brief launch event, the company announced Galaxy Tab S8's prices and availability in India. All the devices in the Galaxy Tab S8 series come with a 120Hz refresh rate display and feature the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. Keep reading to know more about the prices and the Samsung Live event that will be conducted for pre-booking the device.

Galaxy Tab S8 price annoucned

Samsung has released the prices of different models in the Galaxy Tab S8 series. The Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus will be available in the 8/128GB storage variant while the Tab S8 Ultra will be available in 12/256GB storage variants. Additionally, there will be only one colour option for Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, i.e. Graphite. The Galaxy Tab S8 and Tab S8 Plus will come in three options - Graphite, Silver and Pink Gold.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (Wi-Fi): Rs. 58,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 (5G): Rs. 70,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus (Wi-Fi): Rs. 74,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus (5G): Rs. 87,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (Wi-Fi): Rs. 1,08,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (5G): Rs. 1,22,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 introductory offers

Consumers pre-booking the Galaxy Tab S8 series will get a free Keyboard Cover worth up to INR 22999. Additionally, consumers can also avail cashback of INR 10000 on purchase of Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, INR 8000 on purchase of Galaxy Tab S8+ and INR 7000 on purchase of Galaxy Tab S8 using HDFC Bank cards. No Cost EMI options are also available on purchase of the Galaxy Tab S8 series.

Samsung Live pre-book event

Samsung will host pre-book events on Samsung Live, its own live commerce platform, for its flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series. Consumers can pre-book the Galaxy Tab S8 series during a live event on February 21 at 6 pm on Samsung.com. Customers booking the flagship Galaxy Tab S8 series during the live-pre book event will get exciting benefits and exclusive limited period offers in addition to the pre-book offers. Consumers will be able to avail themselves of exciting, limited period offers till midnight on February 21. www.samsung.com/in/samsung-now