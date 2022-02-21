Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Will Ship Without A Charger In The Box; Details Inside

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 took place recently where the South Korean tech giant revealed the new Galaxy S22 and the Galaxy Tab S8 series. While Samsung recently announced the prices of the Galaxy S22 series in India, the prices for Galaxy Tab S8 are not announced yet, neither is the tablet's availability. However, ahead of its launch in India, an update about the product says that it will ship without a charger in the box.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is already listed on the company's website for the United States. Now, there is a "What's in the box" section on the website that tells interested buyers about the items that come with the tablet in the box. The list of items mentions the Galaxy Tab S8, S Pen, Data Cable, Ejection Pin and that is it. Like the flagships smartphones from Samsung, the Galaxy Tab S8 will ship without a charger in the box.

Galaxy Tab S8 to ditch chargers in the box

In total, there are three devices in the Galaxy Tab S8 series - Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The pricing for these tablets, based on the model a customer purchases, ranges from $700 to $1400. At a premium price point, it does not seem fair that Samsung is not providing a charger in the box with the Galaxy Tab S8 series. When this trend of shipping smartphones without chargers in the box began, Samsung was the first company to make fun of it, through a Twitter post that was taken down later.

It is important to note that Apple is still shipping a charger with its latest lineup of iPads. While it is now known whether Apple will continue doing so in the future, a 20W charger is what someone will get if they purchase an Apple iPad (as of now). There is a chance that the Cupertino based company will also remove chargers from the boxes of iPads, but it is now known when will this happen. The reason behind removing chargers from boxes of smartphones and tablets stands to be for the benefit of the environment. Stay tuned for more tech news.

Image: EVAN BLASS/GSMARENA