Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Vs Fitbit Sense: Compare Specifications, Price And Key Details

Samsung has managed to get a lot of positive reviews after introducing its Galaxy Watch 4 specs, prices and availability details during their live event on Monday. The community is currently trying to learn more about this Galaxy Watch 4 and have been trying to compare it with other established fitness trackers in the industry like Fitbit Sense. This tracker happens to be one of the closest rival products on the market. Finding out which one is better might be a difficult task without actually using it. So here is a list of the Fitbit Sense and Galaxy Watch 4 specs, price and key details. Have a look at these specifications and choose the most suitable product accordingly.

Galaxy Watch 4 and Fitbit Sense comparison

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 4 come with pre-loaded features identifying unique interaction gestures, the ability to start interactive workout challenges and much more. It is going to be powered by an Exynos W920 chip and runs the Google Wear OS 3. The watch’s fitness tracker is enhanced because of a body composition feature that helps collect data from your body and understand your workout with details. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 price has been ser as Rs 23,999 and bigger variants are also available for pre-order right now. Apart from this, here is also a list of other Galaxy Watch 4 specifications to compare with Fitbit Sense.

Galaxy Watch 4 specs

Price: Rs 23,999

Display: 1.4 inches of Super AMOLED

Connectivity: Bluetooth, NFC and Wi-Fi

Sensors: Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro Sensor, Geomagnetic Sensor

Device compatibility: Android

Battery life (claimed): 40hrs

IP rating: Up to 1.5 meters

Workout modes: Offers around 90 different exercise modes

Sleep tracking: Yes

SpO2: Yes

Fitbit Sense is one of the latest smartwatches introduced to the tech community. The watch is considered to be the most sophisticated Fitbit smartwatch with features like ECG, stress tracking, and body temperature monitoring. It is loaded with a loudspeaker and microphone to enable Bluetooth calling. The device also claims to deliver a long battery life of up to 6 days. Here is also a list of other Fitbit Sense specs to compare with Galaxy Watch 4.

Fitbit Sense specs

Price: Rs 22,999

Screen: 1.5 inch OLED

Operating system: Fitbit OS 5.1

Water resistance: IP68, 50 metres (5ATM)

Sensors: gyro, HR sensor, ECG, EDA, blood oxygen, light, GPS+GLONASS, altimeter, skin temperature

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5, wifi n, NFC, speaker, mic

Sleep tracking: Yes

SpO2: No

(Image Credits: THE GALOX/ VERGE/ TWITTER)