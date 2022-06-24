Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Price Tipped Ahead Of August Launch; Check Details

Samsung is about to launch the Galaxy Watch 5 this year and with every passing day, some information about the device pops up on the internet. Earlier, it was leaked that Samsung could skip the Classic watch model this year and only manufacture the regular Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Now, the pricing of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series has surfaced on the internet.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 price (leaked)

According to known tipster Roland Quandt, the Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) with Bluetooth will be priced at EUR 300, which roughly translates to Rs. 25,000. The Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) with TW will be priced at EUR 350, which roughly translates to Rs. 29,000. Likewise, the Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) with Bluetooth will be available from EUR 350, which again translated to around Rs. 29,000 and the model with LTE could be priced at EUR 400 or about Rs. 30,000.

The latest leak also corroborates the previous reports about Samsung manufacturing the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in only one size, 45mm. It could be priced at EUR 490 or about Rs. 40,000 for the version that has only Bluetooth. If someone wants to purchase the LTE version of the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, they have to pay about EUR 540, which is the most expensive a Galaxy Watch has ever been at around Rs. 45,000.

Samsung might skip the Classic model

According to another report, the Galaxy Watch 5 won't come in a Classic variant. As per Sammobile, Samsung will launch two models of its upcoming smartwatch series - the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. However, the report does not contain any information on whether these models or one of the models will feature a rotating bezel or not.

The report also mentions that the regular Galaxy Watch 5 might be available in two sizes while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will come in one size only. Additionally, the upcoming smartwatch will run on a new version of One UI based on Wear OS 3. It is important to mention that Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic were the world's first smartwatches to feature the Wear OS 3.