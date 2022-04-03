Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will feature larger battery for both 40mm and 44mm variants: Report

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 has been very successful for the company as it provides all the features one needs in a smartwatch and works seamlessly with Samsung's ecosystem of products. While the Galaxy Watch 4 was launched last year, enthusiasts and fans are waiting for the successor of the smartwatch - the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5. Although the smartwatch is expected to launch later this year, details about it have started to surface on the internet.

Although a small upgrade, the increased battery sizes will allow the smartwatches to last a little longer than their predecessor. Samsung could also improve the efficiency of the Galaxy Watch 5's hardware to further increase the battery life, but that does not seem likely as the company already launched a 5nm smartwatch chipset last year, the Exynos 9110. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see what new features Samsung packs in its upcoming smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 might feature a larger battery

According to SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will feature larger batteries for both the 40mm and 44mm variants. The publication cites a certification by Safety Korea, which reveals that Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) will feature a 276 mAh battery and the Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) will feature a 397 mAh battery. When compared with the current generation, the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) has a 247 mAh battery and the Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) has a 361 mAh.

According to a report by ETNews, Samsung is working to add a temperature sensor or thermometer to its upcoming smartwatch, i.e. the Galaxy Watch 5 series. A smartwatch loaded with a temperature sensor could be very useful in tracking one's temperature and diseases related to abnormal rises in body temperature. Especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, people have become more conscious about monitoring their health vitals and high body temperature is one of the early signs of being infected by the virus.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series is expected to be launched in the month of August this year. There is a possibility that the smartwatch will be released with the successor of Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3. For now, users can purchase the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that comes with heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen measurements and body composition measurement feature. It is available via Samsung's official store, Amazon and other leading retailers in the country.

Image: SAMSUNG