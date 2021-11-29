Samsung Launches Power Adapter Duo That Can Charge 2 Devices Together; Check Details

Samsung has introduced a dual charger in India called the Samsung 35W Power Adapter Duo. The power adapter can charge two smartphones at the same time as it has two power output ports. Out of the two, one port is rated at 35W (Type-C) and the other port is rated at 15W (Type-A). The South Korean company says that the new power brick can charge both Android and Apple smartphones.

The Samsung Power Adapter Duo is compatible with a range of devices including tablets, laptops, smartwatches, wireless chargers and more. It can also be used to charge truly wireless earbuds and power banks with more speed that regular chargers. Samsung also says that the new power adapter is capable of charging Samsung Galaxy devices in 50% less time than regular chargers.

Samsung Power Adapter Duo price and specifications

Samsung Galaxy smartphones such as the Galaxy Note series (Note 10 and recent) and S series (S10 5G and recent) can be charged at a faster pace along with the new Samsung charger. The Type-C port on the charger can deliver a maximum output of 35W which is restricted for charging personal computers. The Type-A port on the Samsung charger can deliver a maximum putout of 15W, which might be adequate for most smartphones. It is priced at Rs. 2,299 and is available at leading retail stores.

In future, customers shall expect Samsung to remove charging bricks from their retail boxes, like some other companies (such as Apple) have already done. The removal of chargers will help address sustainable consumptions issues, as said by Samsung in a public statement. Another reason given by Samsung to remove the charging bricks from retail packages is to remove the pressure from consumers to receive unnecessary charger along with new smartphones, which seems highly unlikely as with time, the charging speeds supported by smartphones is increasing. Hence, a old charging brick owned by a customer might not be able to charge a newer smartphone at the best possible speed.

In a related news, the South Korean tech giant Samsung is reportedly planning to discontinue its Galaxy Note smartphone series. Samsung, known to manufacture some of the best Android smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S and the Galaxy Note series, with Galaxy Fold being a new addition, was expected to launch a new Note series smartphone next year. Stay tuned for more technology and gadgets news.