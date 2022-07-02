Samsung Launches Smart Upgrade Program In Collaboration With Flipkart In India

Technology giant Samsung has launched the Smart Upgrade Program in India, wherein customers who wish to purchase a TV from the company can pay a certain amount at the time of purchase and the remaining amount after one year. Explaining the Smart Upgrade Program, Samsung says that it enables consumers to purchase Samsung's premium TVs by paying only 70% at the time of purchase and 30% after 12 months.

According to Samsung, "This program has been designed to provide consumers affordability and ease of ownership. This will help consumers upgrade to larger screen and more premium Samsung TVs." As mentioned in the official press release, the Samsung Smart Upgrade Program is applicable for Neo QLED, The Frame and Crystal UHD, in collaboration with Flipkart.

“Smart Upgrade is a first-of-its-kind program for televisions that we have introduced in collaboration with Flipkart to offer unique affordability solutions to consumers. This program aligns with our vision to provide our consumers with an exciting opportunity to upgrade to the best in class technology that adds value to their lives and transforms their living spaces,” said Sandeep Singh Arora, Senior Director, Online Business, Consumer Electronics, Samsung India.

Here is how the Samsung Smart Upgrade Program works

From what it looks like, Samsung is trying to increase its consumer base by offering its TVs at an upfront price and charging the remaining amount after one year. For instance, if someone wants to purchase the Samsung Crystal 4K UHD TV but cannot spend Rs. 32,990 (market price of the product) can get the TV by paying an upfront amount of Rs. 23,093 and paying the remaining Rs. 9,897 after one year of purchase. The Samsung Smart Upgrade Program is live now and should be available on Flipkart.

Similarly, if a customer wants to purchase the Samsung Frame 2021 Series QLED Ultra HD (4K) Smart TV worth Rs. 54,990 can pay Rs. 38,493 as an upfront amount and Rs. 16,497 as balance payment after a year. While this might be a viable option for consumers who cannot spend the amount at once, there are other options such as no-cost EMI providing more flexibility in terms of the reduced monthly payment. Ultimately, it boils down to customers' choice of how they want to pay for the appliance. Stay tuned for more updates related to Samsung and other tech news.