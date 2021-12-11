Samsung Likely Working On A Smartwatch With Rollable Screen & Under-display Camera

Samsung is one of the few companies to manufacture real-life, fully-functional foldable smartphones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 are the best selling foldable phones around the world. To manufacture a smartphone with a foldable display, Samsung had to experiment with a lot of different display types and materials. While the company did struggle initially as the original Samsung Galaxy Fold did not have a stable design, it eventually improved.

Now, the company might be planning to incorporate curved screen technology into its smartwatches. Samsung has filed a new patent that contains the design of a smartwatch with a rollable display and a camera. The patent was first discovered by a website called LetsGoDigital. The patent was filed on June 2, 2021, with World Intellectual property Office and contains 96-page worth of information and design plans for a rollable smartwatch.

How the rollable display Samsung smartwatch will work?

The new patent contains the design of a smartwatch with an extendable display. From the looks of it, the concept smartwatch contains a rollable screen that can roll out with the press of a button. As the screen rolls out (increasing the size of the interactive area) and forms a bigger rectangular display, the smartwatch's chassis can also rotate, allowing viewing in vertical as well as horizontal orientation. As mentioned in the patent, the screen can be extended up to 40% of its original length. In a tweet, Mark Peters from LetsGoDigital also says that the rollable smartwatch will support S Pen.

Samsung rollable smartwatch with under-display camera



- Watch with expandable display

- Crown to rotate and expand the display

- Advanced health features

- Under display camera

- LetsGoDigital - Mark Peters (@letsgodigitalNL) December 10, 2021

Another aspect of the patent talks about the presence of an under-display camera on the watch. With its latest foldable device, the Samsung Galaxy ZFold 3, the company has launched its first under-display camera. Although it is not the best that the technology can be, Samsung is working to improve it. In the patent, the rollable display of the smartwatch does not seem to have an effect on the under-display camera. It is important to note that Samsung has not revealed any information about the smartwatch with a rollable display. Stay tuned for more updates on Samsung smartphones and smartwatches.