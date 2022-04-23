Samsung Might Skip 'Classic' Model For Upcoming Galaxy Watch 5: Report

After the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung fans are looking forward to the Galaxy Watch 5 which is expected to be launched later this year. To recall, the Galaxy Watch 4 was available in two models - the vanilla Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, which came with a rotating bezel. Even the Galaxy Watch 3 released in 2020 features a rotating bezel that allowed users to navigate through several menus on the smartwatch.

According to a new report by Sammobile, the Galaxy Watch 5 come in a Classic variant. The publication has learned that Samsung will launch two models of its upcoming smartwatch series - the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. However, the report does not contain any information on whether these models or one of the models will feature a rotating bezel or not.

The report also mentions that the regular Galaxy Watch 5 might be available in two sizes while the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro will come in one size only. Additionally, the upcoming smartwatch will run on a new version of One UI based on Wear OS 3. It is important to mention that Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic were the world's first smartwatches to feature the Wear OS 3.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 might feature a larger battery

According to SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 will feature larger batteries for both the 40mm and 44mm variants. The publication cites a certification by Safety Korea, which reveals that Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) will feature a 276 mAh battery and the Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) will feature a 397 mAh battery. When compared with the current generation, the Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm) has a 247 mAh battery and the Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm) has a 361 mAh.

According to a report by ETNews, Samsung is working to add a temperature sensor or thermometer to its upcoming smartwatch, i.e. the Galaxy Watch 5 series. A smartwatch loaded with a temperature sensor could be very useful in tracking one's temperature and diseases related to abnormal rises in body temperature. Especially after the Covid-19 pandemic, people have become more conscious about monitoring their health vitals and high body temperature is one of the early signs of being infected by the virus.