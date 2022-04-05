Samsung releases two new soundbars with Q-Symphony technology and Dolby Atmos support

The South Korean tech giant Samsung has released two premium soundbars in its native market. These are called the Samsung HW-Q990B and the HW-S800B. While the former has been launched under Samsung's Q series, and the latter is launched as a super slim soundbar. Keep reading to know more about the new soundbars by Samsung, their price and their specifications.

As mentioned in the official press release by Samsung, "Q Symphony is Samsung's proprietary technology that realized optimal surround sound by using the speakers installed on both devices at the same time when a TV and a soundbar are connected." Adding to it, the release says, "in the past, only some speakers to the TV were used, but in the new product, all TV speakers can be used, producing a richer sound."

Samsung HW-Q990B and HW-S800B

The Samsung HW-Q990B comes with an 11.1.4 channel configuration, produces 3D surround sound and supports Dolby Atmos. Samsung has included the Q-Symphony technology in this speaker to produce better output by combining the soundbar and TV speakers. The soundbar also comes with Auto EQ and SpaceFit sound technology. While one can connect to the speaker with the help o an HDMI cable or wirelessly through Wi-Fi. Apart from this, the soundbar has a metallic finish on the outside and has a LED display as well.

The Samsung HW-S800B comes with an ultra-slim design. The company also showcases how the soundbar is thinner than the diameter of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Samsung says that this particular soundbar goes well with the company's The Frame lineup of frameless TVs. Talking about its specifications, the soundbar has a 3.1.2 speaker configuration and supports Dolby Atmos as well.

Coming to the price of both the soundbars, the Samsung HW-Q990B is priced in Korea for KRW 1.89 million, which roughly translates to Rs. 1,17,400. On the other hand, the Samsung HW-S800B is priced in the country for KRW 899,000, which roughly translates to Rs. 55,000. Both the soundbars are available in two colour options - black and white. However, Samsung did not announce anything about the Indian launch of these soundbars.

Image: SAMSUNG NEWSROOM