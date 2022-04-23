Samsung To Launch Galaxy M13 Soon? Here's What We Know So Far

South Korean tech giant Samsung has released quite a few smartphones in the last month. First, there was the Galaxy A series. Then the company launched the Galaxy F23 5G. Most recently, Samsung officially launched the Galaxy M53 5G in India. Now, another purported smartphone might be headed on its way to the Indian market - the Galaxy M13.

Most recently, the Samsung Galaxy M13 has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG site. According to the listing, the smartphone should have the model number Sm-M135G-DSN. Interestingly, the product list for the certification of this smartphone also features Galaxy F13, which could be yet another entry-level smartphone from the company. From the looks of it, the smartphone will be launched as the successor to Samsung Galaxy M12.

It is believed that the smartphone can feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. It could also feature a 5,000 mAh battery. Like the Galaxy M12, the upcoming smartphone could also feature up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Additionally, like the other models, the right panel of the smartphone could feature the power button and volume rockers while the left panel could feature the SIM tray.

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

Right out of the box, the Galaxy M12 comes with a 6.5-inch TFT LCD display that supports up to a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 850, an octa-core chipset. The processor is coupled with either 4 or 6GB of RAM with 64 or 128GB of storage respectively. Along with the processor, the smartphone has a 6000 mAh battery. On the rear panel of the smartphone, there are a total of four camera lenses.

The primary camera on the smartphone is a 48MP sensor, which is accompanied by a 5MP sensor and two 2MP macro and depth cameras. The front panel of the smartphone has an 8MP sensor. It runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and has not received the latest One UI 4.0 upgrade yet.

That said, the Galaxy M13 could come with similar specifications. More will be known in the days to come as the Samsung Galaxy M13 launch happens.