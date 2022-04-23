Last Updated:

Samsung To Launch Galaxy M13 Soon? Here's What We Know So Far

It is believed that the smartphone can feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. It could also feature a 5,000 mAh battery. Read more details about the smartphone here.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Samsung Galaxy M13 appears on Bluetooth SIG certification site, might launch soon.

IMAGE: SAMSUNG


South Korean tech giant Samsung has released quite a few smartphones in the last month. First, there was the Galaxy A series. Then the company launched the Galaxy F23 5G. Most recently, Samsung officially launched the Galaxy M53 5G in India. Now, another purported smartphone might be headed on its way to the Indian market - the Galaxy M13.

Most recently, the Samsung Galaxy M13 has appeared on the Bluetooth SIG site. According to the listing, the smartphone should have the model number Sm-M135G-DSN. Interestingly, the product list for the certification of this smartphone also features Galaxy F13, which could be yet another entry-level smartphone from the company. From the looks of it, the smartphone will be launched as the successor to Samsung Galaxy M12. 

It is believed that the smartphone can feature a 6.5-inch FHD+ display. It could also feature a 5,000 mAh battery. Like the Galaxy M12, the upcoming smartphone could also feature up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Additionally, like the other models, the right panel of the smartphone could feature the power button and volume rockers while the left panel could feature the SIM tray.

READ | Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Indian launch date announced; Check details here

Samsung Galaxy M12 specifications

Right out of the box, the Galaxy M12 comes with a 6.5-inch TFT LCD display that supports up to a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 850, an octa-core chipset. The processor is coupled with either 4 or 6GB of RAM with 64 or 128GB of storage respectively. Along with the processor, the smartphone has a 6000 mAh battery. On the rear panel of the smartphone, there are a total of four camera lenses.

READ | Samsung announces Galaxy Z Flip 3 Pokemon Edition, to launch with Pokemon accessories

The primary camera on the smartphone is a 48MP sensor, which is accompanied by a 5MP sensor and two 2MP macro and depth cameras. The front panel of the smartphone has an 8MP sensor. It runs on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11 and has not received the latest One UI 4.0 upgrade yet.

READ | Earth Day 2022: Samsung unveils sustainable Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy S21 accessories

That said, the Galaxy M13 could come with similar specifications. More will be known in the days to come as the Samsung Galaxy M13 launch happens. 

READ | Samsung officially launches Exynos 1280 SoC; Check how it works compared to other chipsets
READ | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 likely to feature 108MP primary camera, Read details inside
Tags: Samsung Galaxy M13, Galaxy M series, Samsung Galaxy M13 launch
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND