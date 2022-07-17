Sony Bravia XR OLED 2022 to launch in India soon, company teases device online

Sony is planning to launch the new Bravia XR OLED TV in India soon. While the television should deliver an immersive viewing experience, any details or specifications about it are not available at the moment. As the name suggests, the TV will be equipped with a high-quality OLED panel.

The Sony Bravia XR lineup features Cognitive Processor XR. What the chip does is that it receives image signals and recreates them in a way that appears more natural. The processor recognises the on-screen content and analyses the points where viewers may focus. Further, it tunes the sound system directionally. Being a tad technical, the Cognitive Processor XR calculates the point of focus for every frame and enhances that particular part of an image.

It is important to mention here that the Bravia XR series is a flagship television series from Sony. The previous model in the series, the Bravia XR 4K OLED was launched in 2021 and was available for Rs. 1,61,290. Hence, the upcoming Bravia XR 2022 should be priced above that. Additionally, it could feature multiple HDMI ports, a higher refresh rate (120Hz on the model released last year), support for Google TV and a loudspeaker system.

More details about the Sony Bravia XR 2022 should surface on the internet in the coming days. As of now, the company has only teased the device with a 'coming soon' poster. However, it does contain a glimpse of the television set, suggesting that it would feature narrow bezels on all sides. Stay tuned for more information about the Sony Bravia XR 2022 and other tech news.