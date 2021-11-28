Sony Patents New PlayStation Mobile Controller Design; Check Design Here

There are plenty of portable controllers that allow video game fans to convert their smartphones into a classic video game console with cylindrical grips and a four-button control on each side. With the presence of numerous third-party controllers in the market, Sony has recently filed a patent for a PlayStation mobile controller device. Like other portable mobile controllers, it would fit a smartphone in between and have buttons on either side. Keep reading to know more about the patent filed by Sony Interactive.

Mobile video game enthusiasts would immediately recognise that the PlayStation mobile controller looks a lot like another product on the market - the Nintendo Joy-Con controller. To the owners of the PlayStation consoles, the mobile controller might help project a video game on a bigger screen. The PlayStation mobile controller might sport Bluetooth. if the mobile controller will have Wi-Fi as a connectivity option, it will allow cloud gaming or remote play on the controller.

Sony's PlayStation mobile controller might be based on DualShock controllers

The patent was first seen by VGC. Surprisingly, the controller in the patent looks a lot like the older DualShock 4 controller, instead of the new DualSense controller. As mentioned in the patent, the device is described as a "left-side grip portion and a right-side grip portion gripped by the left and right hands of the user." The patent also reveals the presence of standard DualShock 4 thumbstick, D-Pad and the actions buttons. Additionally, there are trigger buttons on both the left and the right shoulder of the device.

The patent comes after Sony hired Nicola Sebastiani, a former Apple employee to look after the mobile game development at PlayStation. Sony is also looking forward to bringing several PlayStation titles to smartphones in the future. While there are a lot of emulators that allow people to play PlayStation games on mobile devices, the availability of first-hand mobile gaming titles would come as a delight to mobile gamers.

Most recently, Sony announced the PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2021. The PlayStation Black Friday sale is offering about 400 games at discount. The list of games on discount includes popular titles such as FIFA 22, Spider-Man: Miles and Morales, Returnal and many more. Apart from the games, Sony has slashed the prices of PlayStation Plus subscriptions by 33%.

(Image: SIE/Sony via VGC)