Sony PlayStation 5 Console Availability In Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop; Check Details

During August 2021, PlayStation 5 (PS5) restocks have been very few. The console was briefly available on Target and PlayStation Direct on September 10, 2021, but the inventory depleted quickly, selling out within minutes of being available. Previously, Amazon also restocked PS5 on September 2, 2021. While retailers such as Antonline, Walmart, and GameStop have had restocks last month, Best Buy has been off the track for quite some time. Keep reading for a PS5 restock update.

PlayStation 5 is one of the most popular gaming consoles ever built. While that alone is hogging the console prices in the grey market, the ongoing chip shortage affects electronic items being sold worldwide. Additionally, resellers are using software algorithms or bots to purchase large quantities of PS5 as and when they are restocked at popular retailers such as Walmart, GameStop, Best Buy, and Amazon.

PS5 Walmart restock date and time

Walmart is rumoured to restock PS5 sometime this week. While compiling this report, the PS5 gaming console was out of stock on the official website of Walmart. However, some local portals have claimed that there might be a PS5 stock at certain Walmart stores available for customers through a walk-in. That being said, a Walmart stock is rumoured this week, between September 23 and September 26.

PS5 GameStop restock date and time

According to Comicbook.com, a PS5 GameStop restock took place on September 22, 2021. Other than that, GameStop has been consistent in coming up with PS5 restocks every week. However, the supply is negligible when compared to the demand for the PS5 gaming console in 2021. During the time of filing this report, both the digital and disc edition of the PS5 were sold out on the official website of GameStop.

PS5 Best Buy restock date & time

According to rumours, Best Buy is going to get a major restock in the upcoming days. Further, the restock is going to be bigger than those in the past. If that is to be true, it also explains why the retailer was quiet for a long time, as the last PS5 Best Buy Restock took place during August. The stock might be available between September 23 and September 26. The information comes from a leaked email that surfaced online a few days ago. According to the email, Best Buy will restock both PS5 disc and digital edition gaming consoles either today or within a few days.