Sony PlayStation 5 Logo Revealed, More Details Expected At E3 2020 In June 

Unlike Microsoft, Sony seems to be in no hurry to show off its next-generation gaming console, aka PlayStation 5. At least, not yet. The company has been taking its own sweet time to ‘tease’ the PS5. While we still don’t know what the PS5 would look like, Sony has just revealed its logo at the ongoing CES 2020 trade show in Las Vegas. And to cut short the chase, there are absolutely no surprises here.

The PlayStation 5 logo looks almost identical to the PlayStation 4 logo which looked almost identical to the PlayStation 3 logo. The font and the styling both remain the same. The only difference is obviously the number.

Sadly, no further details were shared at Sony’s CES 2020 keynote. Which invariably means we will all have to wait for E3 2020 to probably get a bigger reveal - that’s in June, so there’s still some time to go. Sony is expected to officially launch the PS5 later this year during the holiday season. That’s also around the same time that Microsoft officially launches its rival console aka Microsoft Xbox Series X - we already know what that would look like.

PlayStation 4 sales deets

While Sony did not give out any more details, it did drop some sales figures for the current-generation PlayStation 4. Sony says it has sold 104 million PS4 units globally since launch. The numbers are surely outstanding considering that the PS4 and the PS4 Pro aren’t even the most powerful gaming consoles in the world right now. The Microsoft Xbox One X is, which invariably means their popularity among console gamers is largely because of Sony’s expansive games catalogue of exclusives.

While not as popular as the PS2 (the PS2 has sold over 150 million units making it the best-selling console of all time), the PS4 has managed to carve quite a fan following of its own despite some stiff competition from Microsoft (USP: backwards compatible Xbox games) and Nintendo (the Switch has earned the title of being the fastest selling gaming console in the US). As such, it’s no surprise that the PS5 is one of the most highly anticipated consoles in the world and with features like 8K graphics support, SSD storage, ray-tracing and backwards compatibility confirmed, it looks like it’s going to be a compelling one that.

Elsewhere, Sony has also announced that it has sold over 5 million PlayStation VR headsets since launch (October 2016).

