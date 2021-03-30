Sony Set To Restock PS5 In First Week Of April For India: Reports

PlayStation 5 is one of the most coveted gaming consoles in the world right now. COVID-19 has halted shipping and scalpers instantly buy whatever stock becomes available so people who are genuinely interested in buying the console are often left hanging. After months of being out of stock in India, a new report by IGN India states that the PS5 is set to arrive in India in the first week of April. Read on to know more about the PS5 restock India

When will PS5 be Available in India?

As per an article by IGN India, the PS5 restock India is scheduled for the first week of April. Prepaidgamercard, a Bengaluru-based gaming store reportedly told IGN India that Sony will restock the PS5 in India on April 2, 2021. As per their article, the local Sony Centres are also preparing for the PS5 restock for the first week of April. However, Sony hasn't officially revealed any information about the PS5 restock in India, so take this news with a grain of salt. Ever since the console was launched, it has been hard to locate PS5 consoles for sale in India.

PS5 Price in India

The PlayStation 5 continues to be in high demand. However, it is still out of stock with a number of major retail outlets. The PlayStation 5 is available in two variants - PS5 with Ultra HD Blu-Ray Disc Drive and PS5 Digital Edition. The standard PS5 with Disc Drive costs Rs 49,990, while the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition costs Rs 39,990.

PS 5 Specifications list:

CPU: AMD Zen 2-based CPU with 8 cores at 3.5GHz (variable frequency)

GPU: 10.28 TFLOPs, 36 CUs at 2.23GHz (variable frequency)

GPU architecture: Custom RDNA 2

Memory interface: 16GB GDDR6 / 256-bit

Memory bandwidth: 448GB/s

Internal storage: Custom 825GB SSD

IO throughput: 5.5GB/s (raw), typical 8-9GB/s (compressed)

Expandable storage: NVMe SSD slot

External storage: USB HDD support (PS4 games only)

Optical drive: 4K UHD Blu-ray drive

About PlayStation 5

PS5 was released on November 12 for the U.S., Japan, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea. Apart from these countries, the other ones will get to buy the new gaming console on November 19. PS5 has two different variants, Digital and the Standard edition. The price for these consoles is $399 and $499 respectively. The makers have been constantly been trying to get the PS5 restocks in because of the high demand. Stay tuned for more news on PS5 restock.

