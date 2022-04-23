Sony WH-1000XM5 Likely To Arrive With Improvised Battery Life And Better ANC: Reports

Sony's 1000XM series claims a spot among the best headphones presently available in the market. The headphones in this series are touted to give other models in the market tough competition. While it has been some time since Sony launched the last entrant in the series, details concerning the upcoming WH-1000XM5 headphones have now surfaced on the internet. Keep reading to know more about the Sony headphones that might launch soon.

The purported images of Sony's forthcoming WH-1000XM5 have been posted online by TechnikNews. As seen in the images, the Sony WH-1000XM5 have a visibly different design than the current Sony headphone. The upcoming headphones are likely to feature a larger earpad, possibly to provide better passive noise cancellation and comfort in wearing the device. Additionally, the power button used on the previous generation of the device is replaced with a slider switch.

Sony's upcoming headphones may feature improved battery life

The images also indicate the possibility of the headphones arriving in two colours - black and white. Apart from the design, the report also mentions a thing or two about the specifications of the Sony WH-1000XM5. Firstly, the new headphones could come with an improved battery life of up to 40 hours (with active noise cancellation). Although owing to the larger battery, the device might be slightly heavier and take more time for charging. Speaking of which, the Sony WH-1000XM4 offer a total battery life of 30 hours.

When it comes to active noise cancellation, the Sony WH-1000XM4 are one of the best models available on the market. Building upon that, the WH-1000XM5 could come with even better ANC with three microphones and two dedicated chips for cancelling background noise. The headphone might also support USB-C charging and run on Bluetooth v5.2. Since the report does not contain any information about the release of the headphones, readers might have to wait until further information arrives.

