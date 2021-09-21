Sony ZV-E10 Vlogging Camera Launched In India, Comes With APS-C CMOS Sensor; Read

Sony has launched yet another vlogging camera in India. The new compact digital camera is called Sony ZV-E10 and it is the successor of the Sony ZV-1 launched last year. The Sony ZV-E10 features a 24MP APS-C sensor and can shoot up to 4K 30fps with a 1.23x sensor crop. The new Sony camera is priced less than the last generation and is available to purchase from all offline and online Sony retailers.

Last year in July, Sony launched a digital camera specifically for vloggers and it was called the ZV-1. The camera was well received by the vlogging community on YouTube and was priced at Rs 77,990. The camera is still available in the market and comes with a 20.1MP CMOS sensor with 2.7x optical zoom. The aperture on the device ranges from F1.8-to-F2.8 and ISO scales are between 125 to 12,800. The unique selling aspect of the device was its compact nature, a dedicated microphone for recording clear audio and better low light performance.

Sony ZV-E10 specifications

Sensor

Inside the box, users will get a rechargeable battery, an AC Adaptor, a shoulder strap, USB-A to USV-C cable, windscreen, windscreen adaptor, and a body cap. The new Sony ZV-E10 camera comes with an APS-C type (23.5x15.6 mm), Exmor CMOS Sensor. While there are a total of 25MP on the device, the effective count is about 24.2MP. The aspect ratio of the image sensor is 3:2. For clicking photographs, a total of 13 colour profiles are available on the compact digital camera, along with four resolutions (3:2, 4:3, 16:9, 1:1), and three different image quality modes.

Video Resolution

As mentioned earlier, the device can shoot videos up to 4k in 30fps and in 1080p at 120fps. However, the full sensor video recording on the device is limited to 4k at 24fps. Footage can be shot and exported on S-Log 2, S-Log 3 and HLG formats, although at 8-bit. While these formats will deliver much better quality than videos shot on smartphones, it is still behind the quality that professional cameras can achieve. Nevertheless, the video quality is more than sufficient for vlogging or creating casual content.

Stabilization

For creating selfie vlogs, the 3" LCD touch screen can be rotated entirely. The Sony ZV-E10 has a pre-programmed background blur button that instantly opens up the aperture to increase the depth of field. There are two stabilization modes on the device as well, including a standard and an active mode. The latter combines both optical image stabilization on the lens and electronic stabilization to produce highly stabilized footage but with a 1.44z crop. The Sony camera supports Adobe RGB standard colour space and sRGB colour gamut as well. Additionally, there is a hot shoe mount at the top to attach external accessories.

Price and availability

Those interested can purchase the Sony ZV-E10 at Rs 69,990 for the camera body and a 16-50mm Power Zoom Lens. Otherwise, the body is available at Rs 59,490. The camera is available on Sony's official website and will be available on all retail stores in India as well.

(Image: Sony.co.in)