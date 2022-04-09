Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition launched with advanced sports tracking options

Swiss luxury watchmaker Tag Heuer has launched a new smartwatch called Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition. The smartwatch focuses on sports enthusiasts and is compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The smartwatch has dedicated features for those who play golf, including 3D videos of users' shots and it can also monitor the score of users.

The Tag Heuer smartwatch comes with a 1.39-inch OLED display that has a resolution of 246 pixels per inch. Under the hood, the smartwatch is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor. Out of the box, the smartwatch runs on Wear OS 2.0. Apart from this, the battery capacity on the smartwatch is 430 mAh, which lasts for a full day of activity including an hour of dedicated sports session.

Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition features

Talking about the exclusive features of the smartwatch, it is equipped with technology that allows users to see 3D visualisations of their shots. The company mentions that details overviews of users' previous shots will help them select the best club and route for their next hole. Additionally, Tag Heuer also provides high-resolution 2D maps of hazards and distances found on more than 40,000 golf courses worldwide.

The strap of the Tag Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Golf Edition has a ball marker in it, which can be slid out when needed and slid back once the purpose is fulfilled. Users will get an option of choosing from two straps - one that is black in colour and the other that is white in colour. Coming from a luxury brand, the price of the smartwatch begins from $2,650, which roughly translates to Rs. 2,01,100.

The smartwatch has not been launched in India. Apart from the advanced golf tracking features, the smartwatch is capable of measuring users' health vitals including heart rate monitoring, workout tracking and more. The smartwatch also supports GPS and has an accelerometer built-in. For all the advanced gold-related features, the company shares videos on the official website. While the smartwatch does feature advanced technology, it is made for a niche market and might not be launched in regions where Gold as a sport is not that popular.