Titan Launches EyeX Smart Glasses With Open-ear Speakers And In-built Pedometer In India

Titan is a big name in the Indian wearables industry. From premium watches under Titan and Sonata to high-quality spectacles under Titan Eye Plus, the company has a large product portfolio. However, in the digital era, people are shifting towards smart, hybrid wearables that not only solve the purpose of conventional accessories but also act as smart, health-monitoring devices. That that in mind, Titan Eye Plus has launched its first smart glasses, called the Titan EyeX. Keep reading to know more about the Titan EyeX smart glasses specifications and Titan EyeX smart glasses price in India.

The Titan EyeX was launched on January 5, 2022, and come with various features. For instance, the device sports open-ear speakers, fitness tracking equipment and touch controls. The smart glasses are compatible with both iOS and Android devices and connect with them via Bluetooth v5.0. The Titan EyeX smart glasses will be available with both prescription and non-prescription glasses and the company will start shipping orders soon. Titan EyeX smart glasses price is set at Rs. 9,999 (only-fame). Additionally, if a user wants to buy a frame with lenses, the basic price is Rs. 10,398.

Titan EyeX smart glasses specifications

The Titan EyeX smart glasses come with a Qualcomm processor (unnamed), on-device touch controls and open-ear speakers. Using the touch controls, users will be able to control their audio playback with ease. The open-ear speakers support voice notification and voice navigation. Since the speakers are open-ear, users will be able to listen to their surroundings with ease. However, this might be a privacy concern for some users as the notifications or voice calls might be audible to someone sitting close.

Using the in-built Clear Voice Capture microphones, users can also attend hands-free calls on the device. The Titan EyeX also features dynamic volume control, which means that the device will itself adjust the volume based on the noise in the environment. The smart glasses also come with an IP54 rating, meaning they are water-resistant. Additionally, the battery fit inside the device offers up to eight hours of usage. Further, there is a tracker in the device that will help the user track the device, or find it in case it is lost. Like other smart wearables, the Titan EyeX smart glasses can also track a user's calories, steps and distance covered.