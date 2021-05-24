What Are Snapchat Spectacles? Know All About The New Snap AR Glasses

Formerly known as Snapchat, Snap has recently announced the all-new Snapchat Spectacles, which come with an advanced AR display and real-time overlay. Using augmented reality, the new Snapchat Spectacles let you interact with a virtual environment. However, they are only available for selected creators and artists yet, as the company says. Keep reading to know about what are Snapchat Spectacles and if they're available to buy.

What are Snapchat Spectacles?

Essentially, Snapchat Spectacles are a wearable accessory that comes with sophisticated AR technology. They are built like a pair of spectacles, except the lenses are actually transparent displays. With the help of a camera and microphone system, the Snapchat Spectacles generate digital entities that are displayed as if they are real. In other words, the snap ar glasses create a layer of virtual objects over the actual physical environment.

IMAGE: SPECTACLES BY SNAP INC. WEBSITE

Spachat Spectacles Specifications

The Snap AR Glasses uses a 3D waveguide display, shining as bright as 2000 nits for both indoors and outdoors. The augmented entities function within a 26.3-degree diagonal field of view. They also have 2RGB cameras and 4 microphones to collect accurate information about the surroundings. With a minimal latency time of 15 milliseconds, the digital objects and animations feel almost natural.

The spectacles come in a unique design, weighing about 135 grams. One fully charged the ar glasses can be used for up to 30 minutes. Using a dedicated application called Lens Studio, creators can develop 3D face and world lenses, which can then be used and shared on Snap. Unlike the previous version, the new Snap AR Glasses come with real-time AR capabilities.

All New Snapchat Spectacles Features

Using the Snapchat Spectacles, you can interact with virtual objects, play AR games, and record the visual experience to send it to other Snap users. Just like the filters or lenses on the Snap app, the spectacles have various options to choose from, which can then be clicked and shared. There are capacitive touchpads on either stem, which let you navigate through virtual menus in the glasses.

IMAGE: SPECTACLES WEBSITE

Snapchat Spectacles Availability

Unlike previous versions of spectacles, Snapchat is marketing the new Snapchat Spectacles as an 'only for creators' tool rather than a product that would be available for Snapchat users. Hence, the latest version is not available for regular consumers yet. However, the company has already partnered with selected creators to reveal the spectacle experience, and might gradually make the product available to everyone.

Snapchat Spectacles Price

The price of the current version is not revealed yet. However, the previous version was launched at $380 and is available to purchase in India from Flipkart. Considering the advanced components and the experience these glasses deliver, they might be priced higher than the previous pricing.

IMAGE: SNAP SUMMIT EVENT