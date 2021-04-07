What Is AI Powered Washing Machine? How Does It Work? Find Out

Technology has infiltrated the daily duties of almost every person. Most of the tasks and chores that people do during the day are made easier with the help of new and improved technology. Artificial Intelligence is one of the top additions being made to next-gen tech and one of the products that will receive AI technology is Washing Machines. Many users want to learn what is AI powered Washing Machine?

What is AI powered Washing Machine?

AI powered washing machines are the new innovation in the washing machine industry. These products will be intelligent and understand the users' washing cycles, times, and more. The users will also be able to use their smartphones or voice assistants to control these AI powered washing machines. This move has been made to bring a new level of convenience for the users. Many users are still confused as to how does it work.

AI-Powered Washing machine, how does it work?

Samsung is one of the first brands that plan to get AI powered Washing Machines in India. These washing machines will come with 3 Unique features, a Laundry Planner, Laundry Recipe, and Homecare Wizard. The Laundry Planner enables users to schedule the end time of their laundry while the Laundry Recipe gives automatic recommendations for optimal wash cycles based on the information such as color, fabric type, and degree of soiling inputted by the user, eliminating the need to guess which cycle is best. HomeCare Wizard proactively alerts users about potential problems and provides quick troubleshooting.

Raju Pullan, the Senior Vice President of Consumer electronics Business had this to say about AI powered washing machines in India on the Samsung Newsroom Website:

As a consumer-centric brand, we at Samsung have always kept innovation at the forefront that caters to the needs of our customers. The new artificial intelligence-powered Washing Machines with the Q-Rator technology make laundry planning and its entire course convenient and seamless. Laundry becomes convenient as users can control the washing cycle and schedule via a mobile app, compatible with both Android and iOS. We have observed an increase in demand for innovative and sustainable technologies in household durables and we are confident that the new range will help us further strengthen our market leadership

Where to buy AI Powered Washing Machines in India?

The AI powered Washing Machines will be available to the people in India from the 6th of April 2021, the starting price of this product would be around INR 35,000. Users need to head over to Amazon, Flipkart or the Official Samsung Store to purchase this product.

Promo Image Source: SamsungIndia Twitter